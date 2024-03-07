Alstom and HS2 Empower SEND Students with Insightful Workplace Experience in West London

On Monday, 26 February, Alstom, a leader in smart mobility, in partnership with High Speed Two (HS2) Limited, hosted an insightful day for students from Ealing SEND Hub at its Old Oak Common depot in West London.

Advertisment

The event aimed to offer students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) a firsthand look at the railway industry, fostering a unique learning experience.

Engaging Future Generations

The day began with Alstom employees introducing students to the operations room, highlighting the complex yet fascinating management of train movements. This was followed by a highly interactive session in the train simulation area, where students got to 'drive' a Class 345 train on the virtual Elizabeth line. The activities were carefully designed to match the students' needs and abilities, ensuring an inclusive and engaging experience.

Advertisment

STEM Education and Future Plans

A STEM ambassador from Alstom had previously conducted an in-school session with HS2, preparing the students for this insightful visit. Following the depot experience, students were encouraged to design their own train based on Alstom's blueprints, with the promise of displaying their designs at the depot. This exercise aims to not only educate but also inspire these young minds about the possibilities within the rail industry.

Building Inclusive Futures

Alstom's commitment to inclusivity was evident throughout the event. By collaborating with HS2 and the Ealing SEND Hub, Alstom demonstrated its dedication to providing meaningful workplace experiences to underrepresented groups. The success of the event, marked by the students' enthusiastic participation, underscores the importance of industry-community partnerships in shaping the futures of young individuals. Alstom plans to continue these insight sessions, furthering its efforts to support the community and encourage diverse talents in the rail industry.

This initiative not only enriches the students' learning experience but also aligns with Alstom's and HS2's strategies to widen access to the rail industry for underrepresented groups. The partnership between Alstom, HS2, and the Ealing SEND Hub serves as a model for how corporations and public entities can work together to make a positive impact on the lives of young people, setting them on paths to success and opening doors to new opportunities.