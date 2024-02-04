Aliyu Muhammad Maradun Honored with Honorary Doctorate from UNIMTECH

Aliyu Muhammad Maradun, the vice chairman of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) Federal Zone, recently received an honorary doctorate degree in Financial Management and Administration from the University of Management and Technology (UNIMTECH), Sierra Leone. The recognition is a testament to Maradun's extensive academic and professional achievements, impactful societal contributions, and globally competitive assignments.

Honouring a Distinguished Career

The award was bestowed upon Maradun in a ceremony that took place over the weekend. The university praised Maradun as one of Africa's leading public administrators and scholars in financial administration and management. His career has been marked by a strong dedication to his work and a commitment to making significant contributions to society.

An Accomplished Public Administrator

In addition to his role as the vice chairman of AUPCTRE Federal Zone, Maradun serves as the Head of Commerce Department at the FCT Water Board. His work in this role has been instrumental in the agency's operations and success.

Gratitude and Dedication

Upon receiving the award, Maradun expressed his deep gratitude to UNIMTECH for the honor. He dedicated the award to the former and current general managers of the FCT Water Board, Tauheed Amusan and Dan Salka Audu, acknowledging their unwavering support and the opportunity they provided him to serve the community and the agency's commerce department.

Maradun's honorary doctorate is not just a recognition of his personal achievements, but also a testament to his substantial contributions to the public sector and society at large. As he continues his work, Maradun remains a beacon of dedication, hard work, and excellence in his field.