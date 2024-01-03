en English
Education

Alice Brown Introduces Bond Furever Dog Training in Beccles and Bungay

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:31 am EST
Alice Brown Introduces Bond Furever Dog Training in Beccles and Bungay

Certified dog trainer, Alice Brown, has opened the gates of Bond Furever Dog Training to the pet-loving communities of Beccles, Bungay, and the surrounding areas. The newly established service is all set to kickstart a series of educational and enjoyable classes, offering a unique blend of training sessions that center around positive reinforcement techniques.

Home-Friendly One-to-One Training

The core philosophy of Bond Furever revolves around the premise of personalized, one-to-one training sessions conducted at the clients’ homes. This approach aims to ensure that the dogs and their owners are in a familiar, comfortable environment, which is conducive to effective learning and behavior modification. The array of offerings includes various classes and workshops that are specifically designed to foster well-behaved, cheerful, and self-assured dogs.

Educational Courses for Dogs and Their Human Companions

Scheduled to commence on January 18, the puppy classes are structured to emphasize socialization, basic obedience, and the instillation of positive behavior patterns from a young age. An equally significant part of the curriculum is the recall classes, which consist of a variety of games and exercises aimed at enhancing the dogs’ recall abilities. For those with reactive behaviors, reactivity support groups are provided as a safe space for dogs to learn and grow.

Building Bridges Between Children and Dogs

Understanding the importance of harmonious coexistence between children and dogs, Bond Furever has also incorporated specially designed workshops to improve their interactions. These sessions are intended to educate children about canine communication, thereby fostering a deeper understanding and respect for these loyal companions.

About Alice Brown

Alice Brown is not just a certified trainer; she is a specialist in various areas, including puppy training and canine reactivity. A testament to her effective teaching methods is her own puppy, Kaiba, who is on the path to becoming a role model dog for Bond Furever. Alice’s primary goal is to empower dog owners to cultivate strong, positive bonds with their pets, rooted in understanding and trust.

Education Pets
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

