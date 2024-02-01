Alhaji Osman Musah Commissions State-of-The-Art Facility at Alma Mater, Boosting Education in Yendi

In a significant boost to the educational landscape of Yendi Municipality, Alhaji Osman Musah, CEO of Insaan Company Limited, has commissioned a state-of-the-art facility at his alma mater, Faisalia Islamic Arabic School. The new building boasts an Information and Communication Technology Center, a comprehensive library, a common staff room for teachers, and a dedicated office for the headmaster.

A Philanthropic Gesture for Community Development

Marking a testament to his commitment to community development and education, Alhaji Musah's initiative is an embodiment of his company's corporate social responsibility ethos. The new facility, which is expected to benefit more than 400 students in the Yendi Municipality and its surrounding areas, stands as a beacon of progress and learning. The CEO, during the inauguration, stressed on the necessity to maintain the facility well, thereby ensuring its longevity and sustained benefits.

Gratitude and Commitment to Preserve

Responding to this noble gesture, the headmaster of the school, Mr. Alidu Ahmed Arimiyaw, expressed his deep gratitude. He noted that the facility is a significant motivator for students and could serve as a catalyst to increase enrollment. Alhaji Ahmed Yussuf Abubakar, the Municipal Chief Executive for Yendi, also expressed his thanks to Alhaji Musah, pledging his commitment to preserving the condition of the newly built facility.

A Collaborative Effort

Relatives of Alhaji Musah and the founder of the school presented the keys to the new building, symbolically opening the doors to enhanced learning opportunities. The construction of the facility was a collaborative effort, requested by the school's alumni and the local community, highlighting the shared vision for educational advancement in the region.