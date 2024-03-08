Alexandra Bonnici Elected First Female President of Malta Chamber of Scientists

The Malta Chamber of Scientists has ushered in a new era, electing Alexandra Bonnici as its president, marking the first time a woman has held the position. Bonnici, a distinguished senior lecturer at the University of Malta and head of the Systems & Control Engineering department, steps into the role with a rich background in STEM engagement and education. She succeeds Gianluca Valentino, who has led the chamber through significant initiatives over his tenure.

During the chamber's Annual General Meeting on February 19, Bonnici was chosen to lead, supported by a council of both fresh and returning faces. Among the new members are Erika Puglisevich and Christian Borg, while veterans like André Xuereb, Edward Duca, and Matthew Agius have been confirmed in their respective roles. Bonnici's election is seen not just as a personal achievement but as a milestone for the chamber, symbolizing a commitment to diversity and inclusion within the scientific community.

Valentino's Legacy and Future Directions

Gianluca Valentino leaves behind a legacy of innovation and collaboration, having spearheaded a rebranding of the Chamber and nurtured partnerships with key institutions like the University of Malta and The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise, and Industry. His efforts have significantly contributed to Malta's scientific landscape, particularly in engaging the youth and the broader public in science. Bonnici aims to build on these foundations, focusing on continuity and the future growth of the chamber's initiatives.

As Bonnici takes the helm, she faces the dual challenge of maintaining the momentum of her predecessor's work while infusing her initiatives with her unique perspective and expertise. Her background in engineering and STEM education positions her well to tackle these challenges, promising an exciting new chapter for the Malta Chamber of Scientists. With a strong team behind her, Bonnici is poised to lead the chamber in its mission to promote science and research in Malta.

With Alexandra Bonnici's historic election as president, the Malta Chamber of Scientists stands at the cusp of a new era. Her leadership comes at a crucial time, as the chamber continues to navigate the evolving landscape of scientific research and public engagement. Through her vision and the collective efforts of the chamber's council, the future of science in Malta looks bright, promising innovative approaches to STEM education, research, and community outreach.