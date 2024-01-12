en English
Business

Alcazar Capital Amplifies Stake in UAE’s EdTech Firm Creative Technology Solutions

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:37 pm EST
Alcazar Capital Amplifies Stake in UAE’s EdTech Firm Creative Technology Solutions

In an essential move to elevate the educational landscape, Dubai-based investment firm, Alcazar Capital, has escalated its equity stake in Creative Technology Solutions (CTS), a recognized EdTech company established in 2013 in the United Arab Emirates. This strategic investment is made through Alcazar’s dedicated vehicle, Alcazar EdTech.

CTS: A Vanguard in EdTech

CTS is renowned for its delivery of cutting-edge technological solutions, specifically designed for educational institutions across all levels, from kindergarten to higher education. The company’s repertoire of solutions comprises of Edulytics, a sophisticated analytics platform, AiDucator, a versatile Generative AI solution for education, and BilArabi, a comprehensive Arabic language curriculum.

CTS’s Response to Pandemic Challenges

CTS has earned significant recognition in the EdTech sector, particularly for its robust response to the educational challenges provoked by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company swiftly innovated and scaled its solutions to meet the sudden and substantial surge in demand for remote learning tools and platforms.

Leadership Insights

Charbel Abou Jaoude, CEO of Alcazar Capital and Chairman of CTS’s Board, commended the partnership with CTS in glowing terms. He underscored the transformative potential of technology in reshaping the education sector.

Basem Chbaklo, CEO and Co-Founder of CTS, voiced his excitement about the sustained partnership with Alcazar Capital. He elucidated the company’s future plans for growth, product expansion, and deeper integration of AI solutions into their product line. Chbaklo’s vision for CTS is to make a profound impact on education, both at the local and international levels.

Business Education
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

