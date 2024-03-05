Albertus Magnus College Receives $3.7M Boost for Scholarships from Alumni Donations

In a significant financial boost aimed at making higher education more accessible, Albertus Magnus College has announced receiving over $3.7 million in donations dedicated to funding student scholarships. Spearheaded by generous contributions from alumni Janice Roman, Kathleen Pendergast Hollowell, and Tess McGuinness Torrey, this initiative marks a promising step towards supporting the aspirations of the next generation, particularly those of first-generation students.

Advertisment

Empowering Future Generations

The remarkable donation, comprising more than $3 million from just three alumni, underscores the enduring bonds and commitment of Albertus Magnus College's graduates to their alma mater and its mission. Janice Roman, a 1959 graduate, together with Kathleen Pendergast Hollowell and Tess McGuinness Torrey, both of whom graduated in 1968, have showcased their dedication to making education more attainable. Tess McGuinness Torrey, in expressing her motivation behind the donation, highlighted her desire to support students who, like her, are first-generation college attendees, aiming to "provide others invaluable financial support to pursue their dreams, and discover and nurture their unique skills."

A Legacy of Giving Back

Advertisment

This philanthropic gesture is not just about financial aid; it's a testament to the transformative power of education and the importance of giving back. By channeling their resources into scholarships, these alumni are not only reducing the financial burden on students but also enabling them to focus on their academic and professional growth without the looming stress of student loans. Their contributions are expected to pave the way for more members of Generation Alpha to afford a degree from Albertus Magnus College, signifying a brighter future for many potential first-generation college students.

Looking Ahead

The impact of this generous donation extends beyond immediate financial relief. It sends a strong message about the value of investing in education and the role of alumni in fostering a supportive community for the next generation. As more students gain access to scholarships, the college anticipates a ripple effect of increased enrollment, diversity, and academic excellence. This financial infusion is likely to bolster the college's efforts in providing quality education while reinforcing its commitment to inclusivity and accessibility.

The initiative taken by Janice Roman, Kathleen Pendergast Hollowell, and Tess McGuinness Torrey not only enhances the educational prospects for countless students but also serves as an inspiring example of philanthropy in action. Their generous donations to Albertus Magnus College are a beacon of hope for aspiring students, demonstrating the profound impact that individual contributions can make on the lives of others. As the college community celebrates this milestone, the broader implications of such philanthropic efforts evoke contemplation on the power of education to transform lives and the collective responsibility to support and uplift future generations.