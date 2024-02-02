Alando Terrelonge Advocates for Enduring Value of Education Over Social Media Fame

In a recent service at the St Andrew Parish Church in Kingston, Jamaican Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Alando Terrelonge, fervently advocated for the enduring value of education over the ephemeral nature of social media fame. The occasion marked the centenary celebrations of the Half-Way Tree Primary School, an institution where Terrelonge himself laid the foundation of his academic journey.

Education: A Lifelong Asset

Addressing the gathering, Terrelonge underscored the significance of education as a lifelong asset, juxtaposing it against the transient excitement of TikTok videos and other social media trends. He urged students to invest their time and efforts in educational pursuits, emphasizing that the success achieved through learning and knowledge lasts far beyond the fleeting fame of social media.

Supporting Science Education

Reflecting on the transformative impact of the education he received at Half-Way Tree Primary, Terrelonge announced a generous donation of $100,000 to the school's science laboratory. This gesture not only underscores his commitment to support educational initiatives but also highlights the importance of fostering scientific curiosity and innovation in students from a young age.

Cultivating Discipline and Valuing Education

Terrelonge further implored students to nurture discipline and perseverance, emphasizing that these virtues, coupled with a solid educational foundation, are key to realizing their dreams. He cautioned them against getting swayed by the allure of material wealth and momentary popularity on social media platforms. He noted that while technology and fashion trends may come and go, the knowledge acquired and the wisdom gained through education are perennial.

In his concluding remarks, Terrelonge lauded the educators for their monumental role in shaping young minds. He acknowledged their invaluable contribution to the growth and development of Jamaica, highlighting that they are the true architects of the nation's future.