Al Enna Desert Camp: Qatar’s Initiative for Environmental Awareness and Safety

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) in Doha, Qatar has initiated a novel venture with the inauguration of the Al Enna Desert Camp in the Sealine area. The camp, which will operate on weekends from January 5 to February 3, 2024, is not just a recreational site but a medium to educate the public on environmental conservation.

Collaborative Effort for Environmental Awareness

The MoECC has partnered with the General Directorate of Civil Defence, Qatar Red Crescent Society, Qatar Scouts and Guides Association, and Nomas Centre to ensure a comprehensive learning experience for the campers. The camp is designed to cater to all community segments, aiming at imparting knowledge about environmental issues and promoting the importance of preserving our natural resources.

Emphasis on Safety and Crisis Management

One of the major objectives of the Al Enna Desert Camp is to ensure the safety of the campers during the winter camping season. To this end, participants will receive orientation sessions on security and safety. These sessions will include general guidelines for land camping, preservation of natural reserves, and protection of the sea coast. The camp will also offer workshops to enhance skills in first aid and crisis management, focusing on crucial aspects such as fire prevention and response.

Aiming to Protect the Biodiversity

In addition to safety and crisis management, the camp will also offer lectures aimed at emphasizing the importance of environmental conservation. These lectures will address the challenges faced by the biodiversity of plants and animals in both terrestrial and marine habitats. By doing so, the camp aims to foster a greater understanding and appreciation of the natural world, thereby encouraging more responsible behavior towards the environment.