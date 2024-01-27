AIOU and Punjab University Collaborate to Promote Punjabi Linguistics and Culture

In a significant stride towards preserving and promoting Punjabi literature and culture, the Centre for Languages and Translation Studies (CeLTS) at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and the Institute of Punjabi and Cultural Studies at the University of the Punjab have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU, which sets the stage for enhanced academic cooperation, focuses on key areas such as Punjabi Linguistics, Punjabi Translations, and the development of a parallel corpus.

Academic Collaboration for Cultural Enrichment

At the helm of this academic partnership are the respective Vice Chancellors of AIOU and the University of the Punjab, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood and Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood, who officiated the signing of the MoU. The agreement is not limited to the aforementioned areas of focus, but also includes collaboration in research projects, seminars, conferences, workshops, publications, and sharing data to facilitate faculty and students.

A Timely Implementation for Maximum Benefit

During the MoU signing event, both parties expressed the urgency and necessity of implementing the agreement within the agreed timeframe. This adherence to schedule is viewed as crucial to maximising the benefits that the academic collaboration can bring to the community, especially those with an interest in Punjabi literature and culture.

Anticipation of Further Academic Partnerships

Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood highlighted the potential benefits of this initiative, especially for those intrigued by Punjabi literature and culture. On the other hand, Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood sees this collaboration as a significant step towards the promotion and preservation of Punjabi literature, expressing anticipation for more academic partnerships between the two universities in the future.