Aiken County: A Hub of Community Events and Educational Opportunities

The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare in Aiken County is all set to host the annual Playing for Paws Golf Tournament on March 18, 2024, at the Woodside Country Club. Golf enthusiasts can register for the event until March 4, 2024. The tournament is a notable event in the county's annual calendar, inviting participants to hit the greens for a charitable cause.

Martha Schofield Scholarship: Opportunity for Deserving Students

In another significant development, the Martha Schofield Scholarship has announced the acceptance of applications from students of color, descendants of alumna, or employees of Martha Schofield High School. The application window is open until March 8, 2024. The scholarship is an initiative to provide financial support to deserving students and aid them in their educational pursuits.

Sports Leagues and Recreational Opportunities

Aiken County is also offering a girls' PowderPuff Flag Football League and a co-ed Lacrosse League this spring, with the registration deadline ending on February 2, 2024. Sports enthusiasts can also look forward to Recreation Soccer, organized by the Aiken Futbol Club in partnership with the City of Aiken, with the same registration deadline.

Auditions, Courses, and Community Meetings

The Aiken County boys choir Bound to Sing is conducting open auditions on Monday at Aiken's First Baptist Church. For those interested in beekeeping, the Aiken Beekeepers will start a beekeeping course on Tuesday at Trinity United Methodist Church. Pre-registration is required for the course. Besides these, various community groups in Aiken, including support groups for Al-Anon, Nar-Anon, and those dealing with depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder, are meeting throughout the week. Keep Aiken County Beautiful is hosting an Adopt-A-Highway meeting on Wednesday, and the Savannah River Site Museum will remain open to the public from Wednesday through Saturday.