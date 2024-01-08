en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

AIJRF Announces Major Leadership Restructuring and Expansion Plans

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:33 pm EST
AIJRF Announces Major Leadership Restructuring and Expansion Plans

In a significant development, the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) has announced a major overhaul of its executive leadership team. The restructuring, marking the beginning of its sixth fiscal year (2024-2025), involves the creation of new advisory roles and a reorganization of departments. These changes aim to align with the AIJRF’s strategic direction and regional expansion plans in 2024.

Leadership Restructuring and Expansion Plans

The AIJRF, a leading academic and applied institution in media studies and artificial intelligence, is poised to expand its footprint in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Iraq. Moreover, AIJRF CEO Dr. Mohamed Abdulzaher has announced the introduction of over 60 new training programs in collaboration with U.S. universities.

Key Appointments

Key appointments in the leadership reshuffle include Professor Abdullah Al-Rifai, who will take over as the General Counsel for International Academic Relations. Abbas Al Zanjne has been named the Deputy Director General for International Affairs. Professor Ibrahim Aljarah will serve as the General Counsel for Training and Programs, and Dr. Massimiliano Ruzzeddu will assume the role of Counsel for International program Accreditation. Additionally, Dr. Sheren Mousa has been appointed as the Advisor for the Academic Research team, and Shadi Diab will manage the AIJRF’s Organization Department.

New Roles and Future Direction

Sona Nambiar will take the reins as Editor-at-Large (English), and Bushra Al-Hamwi will serve as a Partnerships and Communications Consultant. These appointments are expected to steer the AIJRF’s more than 15 global and regional initiatives in AI, media, and university education, including professional diplomas and specialized programs integrating AI tools into various sectors. Established in 2018 in the United Arab Emirates, the AIJRF continues to lead the frontier in AI-integrated media studies and education.

0
Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
16 mins ago
Minnesota Communities Turn to Environment-friendly Traction Grit as Road Salt Alternative
Winter in Minnesota is a challenging time, not just for the residents bracing the cold but also for the environment grappling with the widespread use of road salt. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency warns that this seemingly harmless substance poses a significant threat to the waterways, with a single teaspoon of salt having the potential
Minnesota Communities Turn to Environment-friendly Traction Grit as Road Salt Alternative
Promising Student's Life Cut Short by Tragic Landslide in Markham District
25 mins ago
Promising Student's Life Cut Short by Tragic Landslide in Markham District
Eufaula City Schools Cancels Classes Following Fatal Shooting of Student
27 mins ago
Eufaula City Schools Cancels Classes Following Fatal Shooting of Student
Social Media: A Double-Edged Sword in International Students' Visa Journey
17 mins ago
Social Media: A Double-Edged Sword in International Students' Visa Journey
Punjab Schools Closure and New Developments in Haryana
23 mins ago
Punjab Schools Closure and New Developments in Haryana
National Workshop Sheds Light on Accurate Translation of Sanskrit Phrases
24 mins ago
National Workshop Sheds Light on Accurate Translation of Sanskrit Phrases
Latest Headlines
World News
Orange Army Bolsters Ranks with South African Talent, Gears up for Upcoming Tournament
18 seconds
Orange Army Bolsters Ranks with South African Talent, Gears up for Upcoming Tournament
Lifespan Recovery Center Steps Up to Aid Patients After Sudden Closure of RCCA
21 seconds
Lifespan Recovery Center Steps Up to Aid Patients After Sudden Closure of RCCA
Manchester United Duo May Join African Cup of Nations Under CAF Regulations
27 seconds
Manchester United Duo May Join African Cup of Nations Under CAF Regulations
MQM-P Introduces ‘Digital Polling Card’ via 'My Voter' App for Karachi Voters in Preparation for General Elections 2024
1 min
MQM-P Introduces ‘Digital Polling Card’ via 'My Voter' App for Karachi Voters in Preparation for General Elections 2024
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Player Marques Bolden
2 mins
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Player Marques Bolden
Sporting Triumphs: Local and International Achievements Shine
2 mins
Sporting Triumphs: Local and International Achievements Shine
Former Duke Star Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks
2 mins
Former Duke Star Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks
Samoa Grapples with Covid-19 Surge and Health Sector Challenges
2 mins
Samoa Grapples with Covid-19 Surge and Health Sector Challenges
Benjamin Kalu Advocates for Revitalization of Igbo Apprenticeship System and Social Cohesion
2 mins
Benjamin Kalu Advocates for Revitalization of Igbo Apprenticeship System and Social Cohesion
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app