AIJRF Announces Major Leadership Restructuring and Expansion Plans

In a significant development, the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) has announced a major overhaul of its executive leadership team. The restructuring, marking the beginning of its sixth fiscal year (2024-2025), involves the creation of new advisory roles and a reorganization of departments. These changes aim to align with the AIJRF’s strategic direction and regional expansion plans in 2024.

Leadership Restructuring and Expansion Plans

The AIJRF, a leading academic and applied institution in media studies and artificial intelligence, is poised to expand its footprint in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Iraq. Moreover, AIJRF CEO Dr. Mohamed Abdulzaher has announced the introduction of over 60 new training programs in collaboration with U.S. universities.

Key Appointments

Key appointments in the leadership reshuffle include Professor Abdullah Al-Rifai, who will take over as the General Counsel for International Academic Relations. Abbas Al Zanjne has been named the Deputy Director General for International Affairs. Professor Ibrahim Aljarah will serve as the General Counsel for Training and Programs, and Dr. Massimiliano Ruzzeddu will assume the role of Counsel for International program Accreditation. Additionally, Dr. Sheren Mousa has been appointed as the Advisor for the Academic Research team, and Shadi Diab will manage the AIJRF’s Organization Department.

New Roles and Future Direction

Sona Nambiar will take the reins as Editor-at-Large (English), and Bushra Al-Hamwi will serve as a Partnerships and Communications Consultant. These appointments are expected to steer the AIJRF’s more than 15 global and regional initiatives in AI, media, and university education, including professional diplomas and specialized programs integrating AI tools into various sectors. Established in 2018 in the United Arab Emirates, the AIJRF continues to lead the frontier in AI-integrated media studies and education.