AI in Schools: The Rising Concerns Over Privacy and Safety

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in schools, once hailed as a technological boon, is now raising significant concerns over privacy and safety. The rapid growth in the use of these technologies, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has exposed a potential risk for misuse of student data. With the federal government yet to provide comprehensive guidance, state and local leaders are stepping in to safeguard the rights and privacy of students.

States Spearhead Protective Measures

Several states, including Arizona, Oregon, and California, are taking proactive steps to address these concerns. They are scrutinizing technology vendors, ensuring that they comply with stricter privacy laws for children, and providing resources to help schools develop AI policies that prioritize student safety. Arizona, in particular, has partnered with 1EdTech to maintain a vetted dashboard of education technology vendors, a move that strengthens its data privacy and security practices.

Federal Response to Lax Privacy Practices

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has taken noteworthy action against lax privacy practices within the industry. Companies like Edmodo have faced repercussions for violating children’s privacy laws. The FTC is also working on codifying guidelines to prevent schools from authorizing data collection on children under 13 for commercial purposes.

Executive Direction and Legislative Proposals

President Joe Biden’s executive order on AI mandates the Education Department to develop an AI toolkit within a year. The toolkit will assist schools in implementing non-discriminatory uses of AI that align with privacy laws. Concurrently, legislation such as the Algorithmic Accountability Act is being considered in Congress. If passed, this could potentially create more federal oversight and require companies to report on the impacts of their technology.

Despite these strides, there is an understandable level of concern among parents regarding the handling of their children’s data. As we continue to embrace AI’s transformative potential in education, it becomes critically important to ensure that privacy and safety are not compromised. The increasing involvement of state and local governments, coupled with federal efforts and potential legislation, may offer reassurance that the protection of student data is being taken seriously. Yet, the rapidly evolving landscape of AI in education necessitates ongoing vigilance and continued action to safeguard the interests of students.