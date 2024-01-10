AI Generates Medical Exam Questions: Study by University Hospital Bonn

A groundbreaking study by researchers from the University Hospital Bonn (UKB) has shed light on a novel application of AI in the domain of medical education, specifically in generating multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for medical exams.

AI Vs. Human: Indistinguishable Quality

Encompassing 161 students, the study examined a set of 50 MCQs. A striking feature of this set was that half of the questions were written by an experienced medical lecturer, while the other half were created by ChatGPT, an advanced AI model. The participants attempted to discern the origin of each question, but their success rate was only about 50%, indicative of the fact that the AI-generated questions were nearly as good as those written by humans in terms of difficulty and quality.

ChatGPT: A Potential Learning Tool?

The findings from this study suggest that ChatGPT holds potential as a tool for creating exam questions for self-testing, a method known to significantly benefit learning. The AI’s ability to generate questions that rivaled those of experienced teachers in quality was a highlight of the study. However, the authors of the study also advised exercising caution while using AI for the preparation of learning content, given the risk of potential errors.

AI in Education: A Valuable Resource

The positive outcome of the study signifies that AI-generated tests could prove to be an invaluable resource for student learning, offering infinite possibilities for exam preparation. However, the authors of the study advocate for more research in order to validate these findings in varied contexts and to further investigate ChatGPT’s abilities in creating other types of exam questions, beyond the MCQ format that is commonly employed in medicine.