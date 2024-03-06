Agostinho Neto University Launches Mandarin Training for Angolan Foreign Migration Service

Luanda's Agostinho Neto University (UAN), in a significant move to bridge cultural and linguistic gaps, introduced Mandarin language training for the Angolan Foreign Migration Service on Tuesday.

The initiative, underscored by an agreement with the UAN Confucius Institute, aims to enhance professional and international collaboration between Angola and China. Pedro Magalhaes, UAN's rector, highlighted the competitive edge Mandarin learners gain in various global arenas.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

During the ceremony in Angola's capital, rector Pedro Magalhaes emphasized the strategic importance of Mandarin training in fostering closer ties between Angola and China. The collaboration between UAN's Confucius Institute and the Angolan Foreign Migration Service is set to improve communication channels, thereby promoting a more favorable image of Angola internationally. Magalhaes also noted the potential for this initiative to bolster academic exchanges, scientific research, and further cooperation between the two countries.

Expanding Language Horizons

The new Mandarin class marks a pivotal step in expanding the linguistic capabilities of the Angolan Foreign Migration Service, with Joao Dias, the service's director general, acknowledging the crucial role of language in nurturing relations among peoples. The training course, expected to enroll 50 trainees, will run for a year with two sessions per week. This effort reflects a broader commitment to cultural exchange and mutual understanding, as highlighted by Zhao Yufeng, co-director of the UAN Confucius Institute.

Building a Sustainable Future

Since its inception in 2014, the UAN Confucius Institute has trained over 2,000 young individuals, paving the way for a future where local Chinese language teachers can be nurtured within Angola for the sustainable development of Chinese language education. This long-term vision supports not only the practical needs of communication but also the deeper connection between the Angolan and Chinese communities, fostering a shared journey towards mutual prosperity and understanding.

As Angola and China continue to interweave their cultural and economic fabrics, the launch of the Mandarin training program for the Angolan Foreign Migration Service stands as a testament to the power of language in bridging divides. This initiative not only enhances the professional skills of Angolans but also deepens the cultural bonds between two nations, promising a future of enhanced cooperation and shared success.