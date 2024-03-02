AFIT Welcomes 1,319 New Students in 7th Matriculation Ceremony, Kaduna

The Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna, marked a significant milestone on Saturday by matriculating its 7th set of students for the 2023/2024 academic session. The event saw 1,319 new students, including 1,054 degree candidates and 265 diploma candidates, officially becoming part of the prestigious institution. Prof. Kabiru Bala, Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University and the special guest of honor, highlighted the growth in student numbers and course offerings, underscoring AFIT's unique position as a leading hybrid institution in Nigeria.

AFIT's commitment to excellence was evident in the increased number of undergraduate courses, growing from 11 to 28, reflecting the institution's dedication to providing a comprehensive educational experience. The Vice Chancellor pointed out the unique advantage AFIT students have, benefiting from a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical training unmatched by other contemporary universities. This holistic approach is expected to better prepare students for their future careers, making them highly sought after in the job market.

Student Life and Expectations

During his address, Prof. Bala emphasized the importance of academic dedication, urging students to strive for excellence and to be good ambassadors for their institution and country. He encouraged students to engage actively in campus life, forming lasting relationships that could positively impact their futures. The importance of adhering to the institution's code of conduct was also stressed, with a reminder that violations could lead to suspension or expulsion.

AVM Sani Rabe, the Commandant of AFIT, reflected on the institute's journey since its elevation to a degree-awarding institution. The significant increase in student numbers highlights AFIT's growing reputation and the success of its transformation efforts.

With over 6,000 applicants vying for a spot, the newly matriculated students were reminded of their fortunate position and the expectations placed upon them. Rabe’s closing remarks emphasized the importance of hard work, respect for the institution's values, and gratitude towards those who have supported the students' educational journey.