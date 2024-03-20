Afghanistan Rings in New Academic Year: Girls Still Excluded Amid Calls for Inclusion

The start of the solar year 1403 marked the commencement of the new academic year in Afghanistan, yet female students remain noticeably absent from classrooms. This ongoing exclusion aligns with the Islamic Emirate's policies, despite international appeals for the reopening of schools for girls. Sayed Habibullah Agha, the acting Minister of Education, emphasized the importance of both religious and modern education but failed to address the issue of female education during the ceremony.

Education in Transition

With the ringing of the new academic year's bell, the Ministry of Education celebrated the enrollment of 1.2 million new students. Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi linked education to national self-sufficiency and announced efforts to extend educational opportunities to the country's most remote areas. Despite these advancements, the absence of female students from the narrative underscores a significant gap in the nation's educational landscape.

Voices for Change

The exclusion of girls from schools has not gone unnoticed within Afghanistan. Students expressing joy at the start of the academic year also voiced hope for the return of their female peers to the educational fold. The Ministry of Education's establishment of new schools and the reclamation of land for educational purposes highlight progress, yet the silence on female education persists, amplifying calls for inclusive learning environments.

Looking Ahead

As Afghanistan navigates its educational future, the international community remains watchful. The continuation of policies excluding girls from education not only impacts individual lives but also poses broader questions about the country's direction. The hope for a day when all Afghan children, regardless of gender, can pursue quality education remains a beacon for change, advocating for a society where knowledge is accessible to everyone.