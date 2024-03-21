Afghan Education New Year Begins Without Female Students: A Push for Modern Sciences

The Ministry of Education in Afghanistan marked the onset of the new academic year 1403 on the first day of Hamal, initiating a period of learning and academic endeavor. However, this significant occasion was shadowed by the conspicuous absence of female students, despite assurances from the Islamic Emirate's officials about the importance of education for the country's progress. Sayed Habibullah Agha, the acting Minister of Education, emphasized the need for both religious and modern education but remained silent on the issue of girls' education during his remarks.

Education Expansion and Modern Sciences Emphasis

During the ceremony, the acting Minister of Education stressed that for both worldly and otherworldly progress, quality knowledge is essential. He highlighted that education serves as a protective measure against worldly dangers and ensures progress. Furthermore, Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Islamic Emirate's deputy prime minister for administrative affairs, echoed this sentiment by stating that education is the foundation of the country's self-sufficiency. He announced the enrollment of 1.2 million new students in the past year and the initiative to extend educational opportunities to remote areas of Afghanistan.

Reclaiming Educational Lands and Establishing Schools

In a significant move to bolster the education sector, the Ministry of Education reclaimed over 55,000 acres of land designated for educational purposes from usurpers across various provinces. The past year also saw the establishment of more than 90 schools, including over 12 formal schools and more than 5,000 village schools. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to enhance the quality and reach of education throughout Afghanistan, aiming at strengthening the system and preventing any external occupation, as stated by Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the acting Head of the National Examination Authority.

Hope for Girls' Education Amid Challenges

Despite the omission of female students from the new academic year's commencement, the desire for their inclusion in the educational landscape remains strong among Afghan students. Many expressed hope that the doors of education would soon open for their sisters, allowing them to contribute to the country's development. This sentiment underscores the ongoing challenge and the crucial need for the inclusion of girls in the educational framework of Afghanistan, reflecting the international community's call for the protection of women's rights to education.

As Afghanistan embarks on another academic year, the absence of female students from classrooms casts a long shadow over the celebrations. The emphasis on modern sciences and the expansion of educational facilities signal progress, yet the full potential of the nation's intellectual capital remains untapped without the inclusion of girls. The journey towards educational reform and gender equality in Afghanistan continues, marked by both achievements and significant challenges that lie ahead.