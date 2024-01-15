ADU’s Quantum Breakthrough: A Major Leap Towards Superconducting Quantum Computers

In a groundbreaking achievement that burnishes Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) reputation as a premier institution for innovation, Professor Montasir Qasymeh has been awarded a US patent for a significant breakthrough in quantum technology. The patent, titled ‘System for Coherent Microwave Transmission Using a Non-Refrigerated Waveguide,’ is expected to play a transformative role in the field of quantum computing, with the potential to redefine operational efficiency and reliability.

Quantum Leap: A Game Changer for Superconducting Quantum Computers

The innovation is positioned to be a game-changer in the development of modular superconducting quantum computers, capable of managing millions of qubits. Quantum computers hold the potential to solve complex problems at speeds unattainable by classical computers, and this breakthrough could expedite the realization of that potential significantly.

Aligning with the Ambitions of the UAE

This achievement aligns perfectly with the strategic goals of ADU and the broader ambitions of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to establish itself as a global leader in advanced technology. The UAE has been progressively investing in its technological infrastructure, and this patent is an important milestone in that journey.

Educational Implications and Other Successes of ADU

The patent is also expected to yield educational dividends, offering ADU students an invaluable opportunity to deepen their understanding and skills in high-tech sectors. This comes on the heels of other recent academic accomplishments at ADU, such as faculty members publishing 3,000 research publications indexed in Scopus, 80% of which are in the top-tier Q1 and Q2 categories. Recognized for its research influence, citations, teaching quality, and employability rankings, ADU continues to make its mark in both the Times Higher Education and QS World University Rankings. The University also maintains robust international collaborations and is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission.