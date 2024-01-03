Addressing Underrepresentation of NHPI in Ocean Science: A Call for Change

A team of authors from the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa, encompassing faculty, students, and alumni, have voiced concerns regarding the underrepresentation of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (NHPI) in ocean science. Their observations are encapsulated in a special issue of the journal Oceanography titled “Building Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Ocean Sciences.”

Unveiling the Incongruity

The authors illuminate the cultural connection of Pacific Islanders to the ocean and the paradox of their absence in ocean sciences. They dissect the systemic barriers faced by NHPI within Western academia and argue that programs targeting minoritized groups in geosciences have been ineffectual in addressing these roadblocks.

Highlighting Successful Initiatives

The article underscores the triumph of initiatives such as the SOEST Maile Mentoring Bridge program, which pairs NHPI students with mentors to bolster their academic and career development in geosciences. The MEGA Lab in Hilo, Hawai’i, receives acclaim for its inclusive research programs that weave community and cultural values into their fabric. An example of this is the MEGA Lab’s Native Hawaiian-led research team’s expedition to Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument to embody Native perspectives in their work.

Call for a Cultural Shift in Academia

The authors advocate for a cultural metamorphosis in academia to construct a more inclusive and supportive environment for NHPI and other underrepresented groups. They emphasize that diverse perspectives are indispensable for innovation and discovery in STEM fields. This call to action is exemplified by Keanu Rochette-Yu Tsuen, a native of Tahiti and a Global Environmental Science program graduate from UH Mānoa. Keanu’s research on bacteria in the Leptospiraceae family at the Heʻeia fishpond on Oʻahu aimed to identify environmental factors that correlate with their presence. He intends to further his studies on coral reefs in Mo‘orea, French Polynesia, demonstrating the potential for NHPI students to contribute meaningfully to ocean science.