Addressing the Underrepresentation of Black Women in Tenured Professorships

In a recent discussion, Dr. Sonya Grier, a distinguished scholar holding the Kogod Eminent Scholar Chair in Marketing at American University, underscored the stark underrepresentation of Black women in tenured professorships across US colleges. Despite ongoing efforts to enhance faculty diversity, nationwide statistics paint a bleak picture with only 2.1% of tenured associate and full professors being Black women.

A Call for Increased Faculty Diversity

Dr. Grier emphasizes the essential role diverse scholars play in faculty governance, curriculum development, and hiring. She points out the significant positive impact on students of color, who gain inspiration and encouragement from seeing faculty members who mirror their own identities. Despite these compelling reasons, the tenure track for Black academics remains fraught with hurdles, as several instances have shown.

Challenges on the Tenure Track

The experiences of professors like Dr. Karsonya Whitehead and Dr. Psyche Williams-Forson highlight the roadblocks to achieving tenure. The denial of tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones at UNC Chapel Hill and a settlement with a Black professor at Texas A&M University underscore the systemic nature of these challenges. These incidents, among others, reflect the persistent institutional biases that hinder the progress of Black academics.

Creating Opportunities Despite Hardships

Undeterred by the challenges, Dr. Grier, now an endowed chair, and Dr. Williams-Forson remain committed to creating opportunities for future scholars. They are striving to promote more inclusive academic environments, advocating for a shift in the status quo. Their unfaltering dedication is aimed at ensuring that the struggles they faced do not deter future generations of Black academics.

In an effort to combat systemic issues that oppress Black students, including those pursuing tenure, the concept of creating intentional spaces, or 'homeplace,' within the educational sector has been put forth. Cultivating Black joy and homeplace could address the challenges faced by Black students, providing them with a safe space that fosters belonging and empowerment. Additionally, this approach emphasizes the necessity of culturally responsive teaching practices and the pivotal role school principals play in nurturing student belonging.

As we move forward, it is clear that addressing the underrepresentation of Black women in tenured professorships will require a collective and sustained effort. It's not just about adjusting numbers but transforming the academic landscape to be more inclusive, diverse, and supportive.