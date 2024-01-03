Adapting Legal Frameworks for Digital Disputes: Insights from Arab UNCITRAL Day

In a bid to adapt legal frameworks to the complexities of trade disputes in the digital age, Qatar University’s College of Law (QU-LAWC) and the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) commemorated Arab UNCITRAL Day with a roundtable discussion. The event, steered by Prof Nader M Ibrahim, centered around the resolution of trade disputes in the technology-dominated era.

Key Speakers and Their Insights

Takashi Takashima, a representative from UNCITRAL, shed light on the work of Working Group II which is focused on expedited arbitration and other dispute resolution mechanisms in technology-related cases. Associate Professor Dr. Andrew Dahdal of Qatar University brought the discussion closer to home by correlating it with Qatari law, particularly in terms of e-commerce disputes and the role of the Qatari Court of Investment and Trade.

Discussion Highlights: AI and Specialized Mechanisms

The roundtable brought to the fore diverse views on technology disputes, the potential use of AI in dispute resolution, and the urgent need for specialized mechanisms to tackle technology-related cases. Reem Al Khal, a teaching assistant at QU, rounded off the session by summarizing the key points and reinforcing the importance of the collaboration between QU-LAWC and UNCITRAL in enhancing international trade law in the technological context.

History and Relevance of PCA

Another topic of discussion was the history and relevance of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA), hailed as the oldest institution for international dispute resolution. Established in 1899, the PCA offers services such as arbitration, mediation, and conciliation among states, state organizations, and investors. The PCA’s role was also highlighted in the First Peace Conference of 1899 and the Convention for the Pacific Settlement of International Disputes in 1907. The discussion stressed the PCA’s adaptability as a neutral third-party administrator and its substantial contributions to international dispute resolution.