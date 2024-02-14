Adamson University Celebrates 92nd Anniversary with AI-Focused Festivities

Adamson University proudly celebrates its 92nd foundation anniversary, commemorating nine decades of quality Vincentian education with a weeklong festivity from February 11 to 17, 2024. Embracing the theme 'Vincentian Education in the Age of Artificial Intelligence', the university aims to align with the National Roadmap for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and enhance AI competencies among faculty and students.

Embracing the Age of AI

Ranked fifth among top Philippine universities by QS Asia University Rankings 2024, Adamson University (AdU) has embarked on an ambitious journey to adapt its curricula to the rapid changes in higher education, particularly in the realm of Artificial Intelligence. As part of the celebration, the Foundation Week Committee, led by Ruben Nayve, Dean of the College of Business Administration, plans to introduce AI to students through engaging activities such as Field Demos, On-the-Spot Writing Contests, and Cluster Booth Activities.

The university's commitment to aligning with the National Roadmap for AI goes beyond mere adaptation. AdU aims to increase AI competencies among faculty and students and develop a comprehensive AI policy. By doing so, the university seeks to empower its students to thrive in a world increasingly shaped by AI and its applications.

Vibrant Activities for a Vibrant Celebration

Throughout the week, Adamson University offers a wide array of activities designed to engage students, faculty, and the community. These events not only celebrate the university's proud history but also look toward a future driven by technological innovation and the pursuit of knowledge.

Field Demos offer students a hands-on experience with the latest AI technologies, allowing them to explore the potential of AI in various fields. The On-the-Spot Writing Contest encourages students to express their thoughts on the role of AI in education and its impact on society.

Moreover, the Cluster Booth Activities bring together students from different disciplines, fostering a sense of community and collaboration as they explore the world of AI together. Additionally, other events such as the Vincentian Quiz Bee, Research Colloquium, Canticle Choralfest, Araw ng Parangal, and the Grand Alumni Homecoming enrich the celebration and showcase the university's diverse talents and achievements.

Klasmeyt Culture: The Heart of Adamson University

At the core of this grand celebration lies the 'Klasmeyt Culture', a term derived from the Filipino word 'klasmeyte', meaning 'classmate'. This culture reflects the spirit of charity, inclusivity, and belonging inspired by the teachings of St. Vincent De Paul. By embracing the 'Klasmeyt Culture', Adamson University nurtures an environment where every student feels welcomed, valued, and empowered to succeed.

As Adamson University celebrates its 92nd foundation anniversary, it continues to uphold its commitment to providing quality education rooted in Vincentian values. By embracing the age of Artificial Intelligence, the university ensures that its students are well-equipped to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the future, guided by the principles of charity, inclusivity, and excellence.