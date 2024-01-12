en English
ACSP Announces Industry-First Certification Program for Storage Professionals

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:55 pm EST
ACSP Announces Industry-First Certification Program for Storage Professionals

Mark April 18, 2024, on your calendars, storage professionals. The Association of Closet & Storage Professionals (ACSP), in an industry-first initiative, is introducing a certification program tailored exclusively for storage community designers and installers. This significant development comes with a lucrative opportunity—a 40 percent discount on certification exams for attendees of the Closets Conference & Expo.

Certification Pathway: Opportunity Knocks

The certification exams, underwritten by JB Cutting, will be held at the Schaumburg Convention Center. The aim is to empower business owners, designers, and installers, enabling them to market their skills better and carve definitive careers in the storage industry. To make the proposition even more attractive, designers can sit for the exam for $165, and installers for a mere $80.

Preparation Time and Requirements

Understanding the need for adequate preparation, ACSP extends an additional six weeks to designers post-exam to submit design challenges for certification completion. However, it’s crucial to note that participants must be current ACSP members and are required to bring their Wi-Fi-enabled device for the examination.

Unmissable: The Closets Conference & Expo

Co-located with the Wood Pro Expo Illinois, the Closets Conference & Expo is the only national event dedicated to closet and home storage professionals. Scheduled for April 17-19, 2024, the event promises to be a rewarding convergence of conferences, expos, educational sessions, plant tours, and networking receptions. It all starts with separate conferences sponsored by the ACSP and the Cabinet Makers Association, culminating in an expo highlighting woodworking machinery and supplies, and the much-anticipated Top Shelf Design Awards networking reception.

Business Education
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

