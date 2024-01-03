en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Academic Freedom Under Threat: The Joe Gow Case

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:32 am EST
Academic Freedom Under Threat: The Joe Gow Case

In a landmark case, Joe Gow, the former chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse, was dismissed from his role in December 2023, following the revelation that he, along with his wife, had publicly produced and disseminated pornographic films. The couple’s explicit content was unearthed across various digital platforms, leading to a significant blow to the university’s reputation. Notably, Gow has contested the termination, citing the violation of his freedom of speech rights.

Gow’s Dismissal: A Threat to Academic Freedom?

Following Gow’s dismissal, debates have ignited over his right to retain his tenured faculty position. Critics fear that stripping Gow of his tenure may establish a dangerous precedent, potentially stifling academic freedom and discouraging faculty members from delving into contentious subjects. The author, an academic himself, underscores the need to differentiate Gow’s unsuitable conduct as a university leader from his potential contributions as a faculty member. He advocates for Gow’s continued tenure, arguing that his transgressions, while severe, should not impinge upon his role as a researcher and educator.

Gow and Wilson: Controversy and the First Amendment

Gow and his wife, Carmen Wilson, have been embroiled in controversies due to their involvement in the adult film industry. Following their dismissal by the UW Board of Regents, Gow has invoked the First Amendment in his defense. Detractors, however, argue that their participation in the adult entertainment industry not only encourages violence but also exploits minors and objectifies women.

The Fallout: A Three-Hour Tell-All

In an extensive three-hour interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the couple discussed their unconventional lifestyle and Gow’s professional background. Wilson expressed surprise at the board’s decision to terminate him without prior discussion about his extracurricular activities. This case has sparked conversations about the boundaries of academic freedom, the responsibilities of university leaders, and the potential ramifications of personal hobbies on professional life.

0
Education
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Power of Investigative Journalism: Impact of The Courier Journal

By BNN Correspondents

Titus County Appraisal District Returns Surplus Funds to Northeast Texas Community College

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Dubai Witnesses Significant Surge in Early Childhood Centre Enrolments

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Dubai's Early Childhood Education Centres See 15% Rise in Enrolment

By Shivani Chauhan

Northeast Texas Community College Announces Free GED and ESL Programs ...
@Education · 3 mins
Northeast Texas Community College Announces Free GED and ESL Programs ...
heart comment 0
Kentucky’s Model Laboratory School Cancels Classes Amid Heating Crisis

By Hadeel Hashem

Kentucky's Model Laboratory School Cancels Classes Amid Heating Crisis
Protexxa Pioneers AI Training Program for Youth in Barbados

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Protexxa Pioneers AI Training Program for Youth in Barbados
USTM Hosts AIU East Zone Inter University Chess Tournament

By Salman Khan

USTM Hosts AIU East Zone Inter University Chess Tournament
Bhai Khan Welfare Association: A Beacon of Hope in Hyderabad

By Olalekan Adigun

Bhai Khan Welfare Association: A Beacon of Hope in Hyderabad
Latest Headlines
World News
The Power of Investigative Journalism: Impact of The Courier Journal
15 seconds
The Power of Investigative Journalism: Impact of The Courier Journal
Raiders Set to Conclude 2023 NFL Season with Historic Match against Broncos
25 seconds
Raiders Set to Conclude 2023 NFL Season with Historic Match against Broncos
Kansas State Guard Faces Potential Season-Ending Setback
37 seconds
Kansas State Guard Faces Potential Season-Ending Setback
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Introduces Cost-Effective Diabetes Therapy in India with Lirafit
43 seconds
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Introduces Cost-Effective Diabetes Therapy in India with Lirafit
Unveiling the Role of Synaptic Changes in Alzheimer's Disease Progression
46 seconds
Unveiling the Role of Synaptic Changes in Alzheimer's Disease Progression
Eric Dier's Future Uncertain as Tottenham Contract Nears End
58 seconds
Eric Dier's Future Uncertain as Tottenham Contract Nears End
India Ranks Second in Asia's Cancer Burden: A Study Reveals
1 min
India Ranks Second in Asia's Cancer Burden: A Study Reveals
Snow-clearing Challenges Loom as Winter Storms Approach Hamilton
1 min
Snow-clearing Challenges Loom as Winter Storms Approach Hamilton
Central Ohio Bids Farewell to Holiday Season with a Weekend Full of Exciting Events
1 min
Central Ohio Bids Farewell to Holiday Season with a Weekend Full of Exciting Events
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
41 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
42 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app