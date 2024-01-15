en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Academic Exploitation: A Dark Underbelly of University Settings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:35 pm EST
Academic Exploitation: A Dark Underbelly of University Settings

Universities are considered sanctuaries of knowledge, places where young minds are nurtured and guided towards their potential. However, an alarming trend tarnishes this image – the dark underbelly of sexual exploitation that thrives within some academic institutions, aided by the imbalance of power between university lecturers and students. The issue is severe, with some lecturers leveraging their authority to demand sexual favors from students in return for academic progression, a practice that undermines the sanctity of the academic environment and the integrity of education.

Abuse of Power and Its Consequences

The allegations are chilling: lecturers threatening female students with academic failure unless they comply with sexual demands. This sexual harassment is not only an abuse of authority but also a flagrant violation of human rights. It creates a hostile and unsafe environment for students, disproportionately affecting women who find themselves at the mercy of this coercion.

The Reflection of a Societal Challenge

Such misconduct is not an isolated problem but a reflection of broader societal issues concerning gender-based violence and the exploitation of vulnerable populations. The university, a microcosm of society, mirrors these challenges – and they need to be addressed urgently at both the institutional and societal level.

Immediate Attention and Action Needed

University administrations, policymakers, and law enforcement need to take immediate and decisive action to eradicate such misconduct. The case of Oberlin College, which suspended Mohammad Jafer Mahallati from his tenured position following accusations of antisemitism and sexual harassment, serves as a reminder that such issues cannot be brushed under the carpet. The suspension came after the US Department of Education launched a probe into Mahallati’s alleged sexual abuse of a student, highlighting the potential seriousness of such issues.

Simultaneously, institutions like Tufts University are reinforcing their commitment to equal opportunity and nondiscrimination in admissions, employment, and education. They are taking a firm stand against sexual misconduct and retaliation, following state and federal laws prohibiting discrimination. This commitment sends a clear message: academic institutions must be safe spaces for all students, free from any form of harassment or discrimination.

0
Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Dr. Monica Musenero Sheds Light on 'Sex for Marks' in Academia
In a revealing disclosure, Dr. Monica Musenero, a distinguished academic, recounted her encounter with a lecturer who insinuated he could undermine her academic success if she didn’t acquiesce to his sexual advances. This incident underscores the rampant issue of ‘Sex for Marks’ pervading educational institutions globally. Confronting Exploitation The incident involved a lecturer subtly inferring
Dr. Monica Musenero Sheds Light on 'Sex for Marks' in Academia
UC's Wellbeing Initiative and Promising Student Gain Recognition in NZ HR Awards
11 mins ago
UC's Wellbeing Initiative and Promising Student Gain Recognition in NZ HR Awards
Tinopai Fishing Competition: A Community's Triumph and Commitment to a Sustainable Future
13 mins ago
Tinopai Fishing Competition: A Community's Triumph and Commitment to a Sustainable Future
Botswana Author Lesang Molaakgosi: Spreading God's Word Through Literature
6 mins ago
Botswana Author Lesang Molaakgosi: Spreading God's Word Through Literature
Kiwanis Club of St. Helens Boosts Child Literacy with Thesaurus Distribution
8 mins ago
Kiwanis Club of St. Helens Boosts Child Literacy with Thesaurus Distribution
World Logic Day: Celebrating the Power of Reason and Rationality
8 mins ago
World Logic Day: Celebrating the Power of Reason and Rationality
Latest Headlines
World News
Republican Dissent Grows: Hutchinson Calls for Trump Alternative
3 mins
Republican Dissent Grows: Hutchinson Calls for Trump Alternative
Ozempic: A New Hope in Obesity Treatment or a Reductionist Approach?
5 mins
Ozempic: A New Hope in Obesity Treatment or a Reductionist Approach?
Intratumoral Microbiota: A New Frontier in Cancer Research and Treatment
7 mins
Intratumoral Microbiota: A New Frontier in Cancer Research and Treatment
S&P 500's Brush With Record High, Economists' Forecast, and More: A Financial News Roundup
7 mins
S&P 500's Brush With Record High, Economists' Forecast, and More: A Financial News Roundup
Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray Shine at Waialae Tournament
8 mins
Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray Shine at Waialae Tournament
Racist Ideologies Hold Malaysia Back, Warns International Labour Adviser
8 mins
Racist Ideologies Hold Malaysia Back, Warns International Labour Adviser
Green MP Golriz Ghahraman Implicated in Stock Theft: Career and Public Trust at Stake
8 mins
Green MP Golriz Ghahraman Implicated in Stock Theft: Career and Public Trust at Stake
Unexpected Pregnancy Post-Sterilisation: Edinburgh Woman Seeks Answers
8 mins
Unexpected Pregnancy Post-Sterilisation: Edinburgh Woman Seeks Answers
Virat Kohli Returns to Indian T20 Squad: Reunion, Excitement, and Anticipation
8 mins
Virat Kohli Returns to Indian T20 Squad: Reunion, Excitement, and Anticipation
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
54 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
1 hour
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
1 hour
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app