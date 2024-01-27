Academic Excellence Shines Through: Students Recognized in 2023-24 School Year

In a testament to the indomitable spirit of scholarship, several students from multiple educational institutions have been distinguished for their academic prowess in the 2023-24 school year. These students, hailing from diverse grades and colleges, have demonstrated outstanding academic performance, setting an example for their peers and proving the potential of young minds when they are dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge.

Mead Hall Episcopal School Honors the Brightest

In a recent announcement, Mead Hall Episcopal School released its second-quarter honor roll, recognizing students from third grade to 12th grade who have excelled in their academic endeavors. These young scholars, exhibiting a commendable drive for learning, have added a feather to their respective academic caps, setting the bar high for the quarters to come.

Universities Acknowledge Academic Excellence

Higher educational institutions have not been left behind in acknowledging academic achievements. Western Carolina University honored Baylee Redman and Robert Ray for making the chancellor's and dean's list respectively. Both lists required a GPA of 3.8 or higher and 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours, a commendable feat demonstrating the students' dedication to their studies. Similarly, Emma Ellis of North Augusta made it to the chancellor's list at Troy University, a feat that demanded full-time undergraduate students to maintain a perfect GPA of 4.0 over a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Spartanburg Methodist College and University of the Cumberlands Recognize Achievers

At Spartanburg Methodist College, Lindsey Greene made the president's list with a GPA of 3.8 or higher, while Mariza Benitez, Alejandra Cortes Perez, Andrew Johnson, and Madison Odom were named to the dean's list for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher. The sheer number of students achieving such high academic standards speaks volumes about the quality of education and dedication of the student body at Spartanburg Methodist College. Meanwhile, Reagan Cherry of Edgefield was named to the dean's list at the University of the Cumberlands for maintaining a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50, being enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, and being in good academic standing, a remarkable display of academic consistency.

This string of academic achievements across various educational institutions is a clear indication of the unwavering commitment of these young scholars towards their academic pursuits. Their achievements serve as an inspiration to others, fostering a culture of academic excellence and setting a benchmark for future cohorts.