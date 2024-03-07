Abu Dhabi's Social Support Authority Graduates Fourth Cohort, Empowering Job Market Entry

In a significant stride towards empowering its residents, Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (SSA), in collaboration with Knowledge Group Consulting, celebrated the graduation of the fourth cohort of beneficiaries from its vocational training program. This initiative, designed to equip individuals from social support programs with the necessary skills to thrive in the job market, marked a new chapter for 138 graduates in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Empowering Through Education

The graduation ceremony, held at Abu Dhabi University campuses, highlighted the completion of an intensive eight-week training program that covered 225 hours of expert-led lectures and workshops. These sessions were meticulously designed to improve English language proficiency, workplace skills, information technology knowledge, project management capabilities, and CV preparation and interview techniques. With this latest cohort, the program has proudly seen 453 beneficiaries successfully complete their training, significantly enhancing their employment prospects.

Voices of Leadership

His Excellency Abdulla Al Ameri, Director General of SSA, emphasized the program's role as a catalyst for entering the job market, highlighting the Authority's ongoing mission to build productive partnerships and tailor programs to meet job market needs. Echoing his sentiments, His Excellency Qasim Al Hashimi, Executive Director of Beneficiary Affairs at SSA, lauded the graduates and their families for their dedication and hard work. Dr. Ahmad Badr, CEO of Knowledge Group Consulting, also expressed pride in their partnership with SSA, stressing the importance of such programs in achieving social stability and financial independence.

Graduates Speak Out

Representatives of the graduating class, Shehab Rashid from Abu Dhabi and Maitha Ishaq Abdullah Al Madani from Al Ain, shared their gratitude and optimism. They highlighted how the program not only equipped them with essential skills but also instilled in them a sense of responsibility towards their families, society, and nation. Their speeches underscored the program's role in overcoming obstacles and securing a more stable future.

As SSA continues to align its empowerment initiatives with strategic objectives, the success of these programs stands as a testament to the Authority's commitment to supporting its beneficiaries through education and training. The latest cohort's graduation marks not just an end but a beginning of new opportunities for these individuals, setting them on the path to financial independence and societal contribution.