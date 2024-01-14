en English
Education

ABQ Education Group Announces Scholarship Programme For 2024-2025

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:10 am EST
ABQ Education Group Announces Scholarship Programme For 2024-2025

ABQ Education Group, a leading educational institution in Oman, has opened registrations for its academic scholarship programme for the 2024-2025 academic year. Following the success of the previous year’s programme, which saw nearly 300 applicants, the initiative is all set to help students in Oman carve their academic future.

Programme Open to All

The programme, first launched in 2023, is open to students from both ABQ and non-ABQ schools. It offers aspiring students a golden opportunity to attend one of ABQ’s three international schools in Muscat and Sohar. Each grade from 9 to 12 presents an opportunity for three scholarships, offering a complete waiver of tuition fees. The application period is open until 27 January 2024.

Scholarships and Tuition Fee Waivers

The scholarships are available for each grade from 9 to 12, covering IGCSE, GED, AS, or A Level programmes. The scholarships come with tuition fee waivers for two years, except for Grade 12, which is for one year. This commitment to supporting students financially is a testament to ABQ’s dedication to making quality education accessible.

Leaders in Education

ABQ Education Group prides itself on being a leader in education in Oman. It offers a range of international schools, private schools, nurseries, and is a pioneer in educational innovation. Chairman Al Zubair Muhammad Al Zubair and CEO Humayun Kabir underscored the importance of education and ABQ’s commitment to helping students with tuition fees. The selection notification for the scholarships will be made by 7 March 2024.

Education Oman
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

