A Sweet Fundraiser: Muscatine High School’s ‘Muskie’s Big Top’ Cake Auction

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:57 am EST
A Sweet Fundraiser: Muscatine High School’s ‘Muskie’s Big Top’ Cake Auction

As the clock ticks towards Friday, January 26, anticipation builds within the Muscatine High School community. The date marks the annual cake auction, an event that unites students, local bakers, and businesses in a sweet display of community spirit and creativity. This year’s theme, ‘Muskie’s Big Top’, promises a carnival of confectionery delights inspired by the enchanting world of the circus.

A Community United for a Cause

At the helm of this tantalizing spectacle is the Muskie Boosters Club, with Club President Jennifer Wade steering the ship for the second year running. The event is the Club’s primary fundraising activity, playing a pivotal role in supporting student activities and extracurriculars, particularly in the wake of the pandemic’s financial strain on schools. This year, the Club has set its sights high, aiming to surpass the impressive $35,000 raised at last year’s auction with a lofty goal of $50,000.

Unleashing Creativity for a Good Cause

The chosen theme, ‘Muskie’s Big Top’, was the result of a public vote conducted through a Facebook poll. It has sparked anticipation and excitement within the community for the array of circus and carnival-inspired desserts set to grace the auction. With the auction typically featuring around 100 cakes, this year’s event promises to be a spectacular showcase of the community’s baking prowess and innovative spirit.

Collaborative Efforts Towards a Greater Goal

The Muskie Boosters Club has also partnered with the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, a collaboration that will facilitate the handling of larger donations and purchases. This partnership represents the broader community’s commitment to supporting the school’s students and their activities, demonstrating how a united effort can lead to significant impacts.

As the event approaches, numbers are expected to increase. Registration for the auction is available on the school district’s website, signaling a call to arms for the community to rally behind their high school students. The Muscatine High School cake auction is a testament to the power of community, creativity, and a shared love for cake, all converging for a cause that will shape the future of the school’s students.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

