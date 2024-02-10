A Legacy of Learning: Dr. Horace Carney's Impact at Alabama A&M University

In the heart of Alabama, Dr. Horace Carney is a beacon of inspiration. As the chairman of the Visual, Performing and Communication Arts Department at Alabama A&M University, he has been instrumental in shaping the lives of countless students over his three-decade tenure.

A Legacy of Learning

Dr. Carney's journey began in 1990 when he joined Alabama A&M University. His passion for education and the arts quickly made him an indispensable part of the institution. Over the years, he has guided hundreds of students towards successful careers in communications, art, and music.

"I've seen students come in unsure of their path, only to find their calling in the arts," shares Dr. Carney. "It's incredibly rewarding to witness their growth and achievements."

The Power of Passion

Dr. Carney's dedication extends beyond the classroom. Known for his expertise in music, he has led the university's choir to numerous accolades, including prestigious competitions and international tours. His commitment to excellence is evident in every performance.

"Music is a universal language," Dr. Carney explains. "It transcends boundaries and connects people in ways words often can't."

Preparing for the Future

As Alabama A&M University prepares for an increase in student population, Dr. Carney remains steadfast in his mission. He believes that every student deserves the opportunity to explore their passions and reach their full potential.

"Our motto is 'Start here, go anywhere,'" he says proudly. "We provide our students with the tools they need to succeed, whether it's in the arts or any other field."

Dr. Horace Carney's impact on Alabama A&M University and its students is immeasurable. His unwavering commitment to education and the arts has transformed countless lives, propelling students towards successful careers in communications, art, and music.

As the university anticipates a surge in student enrollment, Dr. Carney continues to inspire and motivate with the motto 'Start here, go anywhere'. His belief in the power of passion, combined with his dedication to nurturing young talent, makes him a true pillar of hope and resilience during Black History Month and beyond.