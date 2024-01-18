A Decline in History and Math Literacy: A Cause for Concern

Recent educational assessments worldwide have indicated a worrying trend: a decline in overall performance in history and mathematical literacy. These subjects, fundamental to a well-rounded education and the development of critical thinking skills, are seeing a drop in performance that demands attention.

The Decline in Numbers

Colorado public schools, for example, recorded a decrease in student enrollment for the second consecutive year, reaching the state's lowest in a decade for the 2023-24 school year. There were 1,800 fewer students than the previous year, with the largest decreases observed in pre-kindergarten through first grade. This trend mirrors national patterns, with a decline in student enrollment, particularly in early grades. Out of 178 school districts, 113 reported drops in enrollment.

Simultaneously, two Rhode Island high schools, Classical and Lincoln, dropped from four-star schools to two-star schools due to a decline in English Language Proficiency and a surge in multilingual learners. The growth of multilingual learners at Classical High School, for example, went from five students to 16 students, causing the drop in their rating.

The Finnish Case

Finland, once globally lauded for its educational excellence, has witnessed a decline in its students' performance on international assessments. After a series of excellent results, Finland found itself outside the top ten countries in math for the first time in 2012. This decline continued after the 2015 exam and was exacerbated by the pandemic, which caused unprecedented setbacks in student learning. The 2022 PISA administration revealed a decrease of 79 points in Finland's average scale score in math since 2003, causing it to drop to twentieth place.

The Road to Recovery

The Biden Administration has released a blueprint for states to help students recover from pandemic learning loss. The Education Recovery Scorecard shows the average student lags in math by approximately half a school year and a third of a year in reading. The administration is focusing on three main areas to improve student achievement: combatting absenteeism, increasing tutoring, and focusing on afterschool extended and summer education.

A study by the Fraser Institute in British Columbia found that one out of every two Grade 10 students failed to meet the proficiency standard in math, and participation rates in provincewide assessments have declined significantly. The study also revealed fewer students are meeting proficiency standards in numeracy and literacy, indicating a decline in the province's education system's performance.

Deciphering the cause behind the decline in history and mathematical literacy performance is crucial for preparing students to be informed citizens and competent professionals in a complex, rapidly changing world. Factors such as changes in educational standards, teaching methods, curriculum content, student engagement, and societal attitudes towards these subjects could be contributing to this trend. Therefore, it is essential for educators, policymakers, and stakeholders to analyze these issues and implement strategies to improve student outcomes.