67th Da'ie Guidance Halaqah: A Confluence of Prayer, Parenting, and Education

The 67th Da'ie Guidance Halaqah, a revered gathering in the Islamic Da'wah Centre, unfolded on January 31st, underscoring the profound significance of prayer and the pivotal role of parents in educating their children about it. The Da'wah Dissemination (Talk) Division, committed to promoting Islamic teachings, orchestrated this enlightening event which saw an impressive turnout of 130 participants.

Unveiling the Core Themes

The halaqah, or religious gathering, served as an enriching platform for attendees to broaden their understanding, engage in thoughtful discussions, and exchange ideas pertaining to the central themes of parental responsibility in children's education and the importance of prayer. These two themes interconnect in the Islamic faith, where instilling the practice and significance of daily prayer in children is seen as a key responsibility of parents.

Active Participation and Diverse Representation

In addition to the multitude of individuals, the event was graced by representatives from various agencies, including the Religious Directorate of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, Ministry of Defence, and Mosque Affairs Department. This wide representation reinforces the commitment of various sectors of society to religious education and discourse.

Key Figures and Continuing Efforts

The Acting Director of Islamic Da'wah Centre, Awang Haji Ahmad Abdussalam bin Haji Abdul Rahman, marked his presence at the gathering, lending further gravity to the occasion. The halaqah was facilitated by Dr Haji Mohammad Shahrol Azmi bin Haji Abdul Muluk. This 67th Da'ie Guidance Halaqah is a testament to the ongoing efforts by the Islamic community to foster discourse and education on matters of faith and family upbringing.