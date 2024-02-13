Meet Jyoti Patel, a 56-year-old mother from Keighley, who has just completed an apprenticeship in procurement after more than two decades away from the field. Her journey is a testament to the growing opportunities in the procurement sector and the commitment of companies like Jet2.com and Jet2holidays to provide training and support for people of all ages.

A Career Pause for Motherhood

Jyoti's initial departure from procurement was to raise her children. She later became a secondary school teacher, dedicating herself to shaping young minds. However, when her second child went to university, she felt the pull to return to her original career. "I always had a passion for procurement," Jyoti says. "And I knew that with my experience and skills, I could make a real difference in the industry."

Overcoming Challenges and Finding Opportunities

Jyoti's path back to procurement was not without its challenges. She faced initial rejections, but her determination never wavered. "I knew that my age and experience could be seen as an asset, not a liability," she explains. "I just needed to find the right opportunity."

That opportunity came when Jet2.com and Jet2holidays offered her an apprenticeship. The company's apprenticeship program is designed to welcome people of all ages and provide them with the training and support they need to succeed in their careers. "They saw my potential and gave me a chance," Jyoti says. "I'm grateful for that."

Jyoti's hard work paid off when she successfully passed her Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply qualification. She is now excited about her future career progress and the opportunities that lie ahead.

Procurement in the City of Atlanta: Facilitating Business Opportunities

As Jyoti's story demonstrates, procurement plays a critical role in the economic development of cities like Atlanta. The city's commitment to responsible stewardship of taxpayer resources and ensuring top-tier services for constituents and the business community is evident in its procurement practices.

The ATLSuppliers website is a tool that facilitates business opportunities with the City of Atlanta. It provides information on upcoming procurement opportunities, resources for small businesses, and guidance on the procurement process. By leveraging technology and collaboration, the city is creating a more efficient and transparent procurement process that benefits everyone involved.

By highlighting Jyoti's story and the importance of procurement in the city of Atlanta, we can see the interconnectedness of our world and the power of determination and opportunity. As Jyoti says, "You're never too old to follow your dreams and make a difference in the world."

