46th All Pakistan HEC Inter-varsity Badminton (Women) Championship: A Celebration of Athleticism and Female Empowerment

In the bustling city of Karachi, the 46th All Pakistan HEC Inter-varsity Badminton (Women) Championship 2023 - 2024, a celebration of athleticism and female empowerment, is underway. This prestigious event, hosted by Iqra University under the sponsorship of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC), unfolds within the walls of DOW University Health Sciences from February 1st to 3rd.

Opening Ceremony: A Step Towards Women Empowerment

The championship's opening ceremony was graced by Professor Dr. Farhan Essa, who, as the chief guest, lauded the event as a significant stride towards women empowerment. The tournament has garnered the participation of 120 players and officials from 25 universities across Pakistan, painting a vivid picture of the country's dedication towards promoting women in sports.

Reviving University Sports: A Necessity

Javed Ali Memon of HEC, while attending the event, underscored the importance of resuscitating university sports. He highlighted the critical role sports play in providing opportunities to the youth, thereby fostering their overall development.

The Tournament So Far

The first day of the championship saw the University of Punjab, University of Karachi, and IBA Karachi securing victories, setting the tone for the tournament's competitive spirit. The second day continued with further wins for Punjab University, Kinnaird College for Women, University of Karachi, and Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan. As the event progresses, the semi-finals are teed up to feature University of Punjab vs Kinnaird College and University of Karachi vs Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, promising thrilling matches.