45 Gard Students Join Gulli Coup de Pouce 2024, Aiming to Ignite Reading Passion

In the heart of Gard, a beacon of hope shines brightly for young learners as 45 CP students embark on a transformative journey with the Gulli Coup de Pouce prize for first readings 2024. This initiative, encompassing 35 students from Bagnols-sur-Cèze and 20 from Nîmes, targets the critical CP level, where the gap in reading and writing practices is most pronounced. Spearheaded by the Coup de Pouce association, this program seeks to kindle a love for reading among schoolchildren, addressing early signs of academic withdrawal.

A Targeted Approach to Learning

Within the educational landscape of Bagnols-sur-Cèze, the initiative unfolds through seven Coup de Pouce clubs integrated into seven CP classes. Each club, hosting five students identified by teachers as facing the most significant challenges, adopts a playful approach to reading and writing. Schools like Célestin Freinet and Jean-Jaurès join the Jules Ferry school in this endeavor, under the coordination of the CCAS. This after-school support, running four evenings a week, aims to create a pivotal moment of discovery and enthusiasm for reading among its participants.

Empowering Young Minds Through Literature

Over three weeks, these budding readers will immerse themselves in tales such as "My disconnected family," "The cabin in the middle of nowhere," and "Hélène intrepid princess." This period of exploration culminates in a collective voting process, where each child in the Coup de Pouce clubs nationwide voices their favorite story. This unique engagement not only fosters a sense of community among young readers but also empowers them to take an active role in their literary journey.

Investing in the Future

The Bagnols-sur-Cèze initiative represents a significant financial commitment, with a total cost of 125,000€, of which 87,000€ is funded by the State. This investment targets schools in priority areas, with the municipality covering the remaining 38,000€. This concerted effort underscores the community's dedication to nurturing young minds and preventing early school dropout. As the Coup de Pouce operation draws to a close on June 4, 2024, it stands as a testament to the power of collective action in transforming the educational landscape.

The Gulli Coup de Pouce prize for first readings 2024 initiative offers a glimpse into the potential of targeted educational support to change lives. By fostering a love for reading at a pivotal stage, Gard's approach not only addresses immediate academic challenges but also lays the groundwork for a lifetime of learning and curiosity. As the children of Bagnols-sur-Cèze and Nîmes turn the pages of their selected books, they embark on a journey far beyond the classroom, towards a future bright with possibilities.