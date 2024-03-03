36 Ashanti Region Schools Battle for Top Honors in Luv FM Primary Schools Quiz

The quest for academic supremacy is set to ignite the Ashanti region as 36 primary schools prepare to compete in the fifth edition of the Luv FM Primary Schools Quiz. This competition, launched at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) campus, marks a significant event in the educational calendar of the region, bringing together defending champions, Divine Mission Academy, and other strong contenders in a battle of wits and knowledge.

Launch and Expectations

The ceremonial launch and balloting of contestants, held on March 1, set the stage for what promises to be an exhilarating six-week journey of intellectual challenges across various subjects. Ashanti Regional Director of Education, William Kwame Amankrah, commended Luv FM for championing an initiative that aligns with the 21st-century educational goals, emphasizing the competition's role in enhancing modern skills among learners. Isaac Antwi, Relationships Manager at Kumasi Business Unit of The Multimedia Group, spurred the contestants on, highlighting the anticipation of an exciting display of intellectual prowess.

Competition Heats Up

With the competition rules clearly laid out to ensure fairness, the participating schools, including newcomers eagerly expressing their determination to triumph, are gearing up for a series of knowledge-based challenges. Pupils from Joy Standard School and Moldgold School shared their enthusiasm and confidence in making a significant impact, underscoring their rigorous preparation and faith as their driving force towards victory.

Where to Watch

Fans of academic competitions and supporters of the participating schools can catch the action live on the Joy Learning Channel on MultiTv, Luv FM, and various social media platforms starting from Monday, March 4. This event not only showcases the academic talents of primary school students in the Ashanti Region but also promotes a culture of learning and excellence among young learners.

As the Luv FM Primary Schools Quiz progresses, it will undoubtedly foster a spirit of camaraderie among schools while pushing students to reach new heights in their educational journey. The competition stands as a testament to the importance of academic excellence and the role of community initiatives in nurturing the potential of young minds. With the backing of educators, parents, and the broader community, these young contenders are set to make their mark, proving that the pursuit of knowledge knows no bounds.