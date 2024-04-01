295 LASU Admission Slots at Risk Over Non-clearance Before Examination Commencement

At Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, a significant concern has emerged as 295 candidates face the risk of losing their provisional admission slots. These individuals, part of the 12,298 candidates offered a chance to study in various departments for the 2023/2024 academic session, have failed to complete the necessary clearance process, putting their university future in jeopardy. The clearance bottleneck stems primarily from the candidates' failure to provide essential documentation, including the uploading of O'Level results to the JAMB portal, a prerequisite for validating their admission eligibility.

Advertisment

Root Causes of Non-clearance

The LASU management pinpointed several reasons behind the non-clearance issue. A significant number of candidates were unable to reconcile discrepancies or provide their results on the WAEC/NECO portals. Others faced faculty-level rejections due to inconsistencies in the names across their WAEC/NECO results and their JAMB admission letters, or because of missing admission letters altogether. Additionally, a considerable group neglected to upload their O'Level results on the JAMB portal or to update their admitted course on the same platform, further complicating their clearance status.

Consequences of Non-compliance

Advertisment

The failure to complete the clearance process has severe implications for the affected candidates. Without final clearance, these students cannot be issued matriculation numbers, rendering them ineligible to participate in the upcoming first-semester examinations scheduled to start on April 2, 2024. This stringent measure aligns with the university's adherence to JAMB's policy, which mandates the provision of all required documents for admission validation. The situation underscores the importance of compliance with admission protocols to secure one's place in the university.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Future Admissions

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical role that administrative processes play in the transition from provisional to full university admission. It highlights the need for prospective students to meticulously follow through with all required steps, emphasizing the significance of document provision in the admission process. For LASU and similar institutions, the episode may prompt a reevaluation of communication strategies to ensure that candidates fully understand the requirements and deadlines associated with their admission. As the university moves forward, the focus will likely be on enhancing the clarity and accessibility of information to prevent similar issues in future admissions cycles.