2025 Guam Teacher of the Year Semi-finalists Reveal Inspirational Teaching Journeys on EduKuentos Radio

The semi-finalists for the 2025 Guam Teacher of the Year recently took to the airwaves on the Guam Department of Education's EduKuentos radio show via 105.1 WAVE FM, sharing their unique and inspirational journeys into the world of teaching. Among them, Sharon Cabrera and James Santiago discussed their initially unintended paths to becoming educators, while others like Charina Valencia, Mary Cruz, Charity Story, and Juvy Carino delved into the influences and motivations behind their dedication to teaching and their students.

Unexpected Paths to Teaching

Sharon Cabrera, a fifth-grade teacher with 21 years of experience, initially pursued a degree in counseling and psychology before stepping into the teaching world. Similarly, James Santiago, another fifth-grade teacher, with a background in business management, found his calling in teaching thanks to the influence of his wife, an educator. Both shared how their unexpected journeys into teaching turned into a passionate career, highlighting the unpredictable nature of finding one's true calling.

Gratitude, Successes, and Inspirations

Charina Valencia, an eighth-grade science and robotics teacher, expressed her surprise and gratitude for being nominated, reflecting on the success of their recent Science Expo and the excitement surrounding the refurbishment of F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School. Mary Cruz and Charity Story shared their approaches to making learning engaging and fun, emphasizing the importance of keeping students' attention through interactive methods. Juvy Carino, a robotics teacher, recounted her initial aim to become a reporter before finding her niche in education, a testament to the diverse backgrounds from which teachers come.

Teaching as a Lifelong Passion

Despite the different paths that led these educators to teaching, a common theme emerged: a lifelong passion for education and a dedication to their students. From Cabrera's love for teaching despite initial reluctance, to Carino's transition from aspiring journalist to pioneering robotics education, their stories underscore the profound impact teachers have on their communities and the importance of education as a career. Their experiences not only inspire current and future educators but also highlight the diverse backgrounds and routes that lead to teaching—a profession that shapes the future one student at a time.

As these semi-finalists continue to share their knowledge and passion, they not only contribute to the enrichment of their students' lives but also serve as beacons of inspiration for those contemplating a career in education. Their stories remind us of the transformative power of teachers and the indelible marks they leave on both individuals and society as a whole.