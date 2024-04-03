2025 Guam Teacher of the Year Finalists Announced, Eye National Title

The quest for the prestigious 2025 Guam Teacher of the Year title intensifies as six outstanding public school teachers remain in contention. Education Superintendent Erik Swanson, alongside the six finalists, revealed their selection during a notable press conference at the CarsPlus showroom in Maite on April 3, 2024. These exemplary educators are Marie Juvy Carino, Charina Anne Valencia, James Lester Santiago, Madrid Borja, Sharon May Cabrera, and Yoo Kyung Shin, each showcasing exceptional dedication and skill in their respective teaching fields.

Path to Excellence

These finalists were chosen from an initial pool of eight semifinalists through a rigorous selection process involving application reviews and interviews. The journey doesn't stop here; the next phase involves in-class observations by the selection committee to assess each teacher's pedagogical skills and student interactions. This critical evaluation will determine the ultimate winner, who will not only hold the esteemed title of Guam Teacher of the Year but also represent the island in the 2025 National Teacher of the Year competition in Washington, D.C.

A Legacy of Distinction

The National Teacher of the Year program, inaugurated in 1952, is a venerable initiative that spotlights the nation's teaching elite, underscoring the importance of quality education. On Guam, the anticipation builds towards the announcement of the winner on May 3, at a special ceremony at the Government House. The event is a culmination of a year's worth of efforts by the teachers to not only excel in their profession but also to serve as ambassadors of Guam's educational aspirations on the national stage.

Voices of Inspiration

Reigning Teachers of the Year, Stephane Concepcion (2023) and Colette Beausoleil (2024), shared inspiring messages at the press conference. Concepcion emphasized the role of the Guam Teacher of the Year as a representative of the island's commitment to educational excellence, while Beausoleil highlighted the importance of advocacy for education. Both reflected on the significance of the award as a platform for promoting the vital work of teachers and the support of the community in fostering an environment of learning and growth.

As the selection process for the 2025 Guam Teacher of the Year enters its final phase, the excitement and anticipation among the candidates, their students, and the broader educational community are palpable. This award not only celebrates the exceptional contributions of individual teachers but also shines a light on the collective achievements and aspirations of Guam's educators. Regardless of the outcome, these finalists have already exemplified the profound impact of dedicated teaching on the lives of students and the broader community.