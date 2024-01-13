en English
2024 Wege Prize High School Collaborative Studio: Shaping Future Problem-Solvers

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
2024 Wege Prize High School Collaborative Studio: Shaping Future Problem-Solvers

Open for applications, the 2024 Wege Prize High School Collaborative Studio, a paid summer workshop, invites high school juniors and seniors with a proclivity for creative problem-solving. Hosted by Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University, the two-week program seeks to engage students in confronting complex issues through whole-systems design thinking, sustainability, and principles of the circular economy.

Program Structure and Benefits

This year, the workshop is set to comprise both returning students and first-timers, forming up to four teams. Each participant stands to be awarded a $597 stipend, marking an increase from the previous year. Additional benefits include complimentary lunches, the opportunity to produce portfolio-grade design work, letters of recommendation, and networking opportunities.

Fostering Innovation and Leadership

The Collaborative Studio encourages the creation of innovative solutions to environmental and social dilemmas, facilitating group work under the guidance of seasoned instructors. The program’s mission aligns with the ethos of the Wege Prize—an international collegiate student design competition—preparing young leaders to make positive contributions to society and the environment.

Impact on Educational and Career Paths

Alumni of the program hail it as a transformative experience, influencing their educational and career trajectories. Previous cohorts have addressed real-world problems such as devising shelters for the unhoused, advancing nutritional education for children, and battling toxic algae blooms. The Wege Prize High School Collaborative Studio is backed by The Wege Foundation, and further details about the program and application process can be found on the KCAD website.

Education Sustainability
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

