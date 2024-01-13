2024 Wege Prize High School Collaborative Studio: Shaping Future Problem-Solvers

Open for applications, the 2024 Wege Prize High School Collaborative Studio, a paid summer workshop, invites high school juniors and seniors with a proclivity for creative problem-solving. Hosted by Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University, the two-week program seeks to engage students in confronting complex issues through whole-systems design thinking, sustainability, and principles of the circular economy.

Program Structure and Benefits

This year, the workshop is set to comprise both returning students and first-timers, forming up to four teams. Each participant stands to be awarded a $597 stipend, marking an increase from the previous year. Additional benefits include complimentary lunches, the opportunity to produce portfolio-grade design work, letters of recommendation, and networking opportunities.

Fostering Innovation and Leadership

The Collaborative Studio encourages the creation of innovative solutions to environmental and social dilemmas, facilitating group work under the guidance of seasoned instructors. The program’s mission aligns with the ethos of the Wege Prize—an international collegiate student design competition—preparing young leaders to make positive contributions to society and the environment.

Impact on Educational and Career Paths

Alumni of the program hail it as a transformative experience, influencing their educational and career trajectories. Previous cohorts have addressed real-world problems such as devising shelters for the unhoused, advancing nutritional education for children, and battling toxic algae blooms. The Wege Prize High School Collaborative Studio is backed by The Wege Foundation, and further details about the program and application process can be found on the KCAD website.