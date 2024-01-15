14th Annual Los Angeles Geospatial Summit: Shaping the Future of Geospatial Sciences

Mark your calendars for February 23, 2024, as the University of Southern California (USC) Spatial Sciences Institute (SSI) hosts the 14th annual Los Angeles Geospatial Summit at the USC Hotel. This prestigious event aims to gather students, young professionals, and industry magnates to dissect the latest trends in the geospatial industry. The central themes of the event will be environmental sustainability, community resiliency, and business productivity.

What's Coming With GeoAI?

In the lineup of event highlights, the keynote address by M. Sean O'Brien, Ph.D., will undoubtedly draw significant attention. His address, titled 'What's Coming With GeoAI?', promises to delve into the future of geospatial technologies and their potential impact on society and industry.

Empowering the Future Geospatial Workforce

The Summit is not limited to just discussions and speeches. An interactive segment dedicated to empowering the future geospatial workforce will be a crucial part of the event. By emphasizing the use of spatial data for community resilience, the Summit aims to equip upcoming professionals with the knowledge and skills to drive change and innovation.

The Los Angeles Geospatial Summit ArcGIS StoryMap Competition

Adding a competitive edge to the Summit, the Los Angeles Geospatial Summit ArcGIS StoryMap competition, sponsored by Esri, will provide a platform for students to showcase their research. Participants will compete for awards, thereby encouraging academic excellence and innovation in the geospatial realm.

Furthermore, the 'Knowledge Network' lunch will offer a chance for all attendees to engage with representatives from various organizations, fostering collaboration and networking within the industry. The Summit will conclude with a networking reception, providing an informal environment for further discussions and collaborations.

Those who cannot attend in person have not been forgotten. Recordings of the main sessions, along with the StoryMap gallery, will be available online for a fee. USC alumni and members of certain associations can avail of discounted registration rates, making the Summit accessible to a wider audience.

Since its inception in 2010, the USC Spatial Sciences Institute has remained focused on addressing global challenges through geospatial sciences. With its interdisciplinary courses and degrees, it continues to drive innovation and impact in the industry.