100,000 Nigerians Return from Exile: Zulum Secures Tinubu's Support for Education and Agriculture in Borno

At least 100,000 Nigerians who sought refuge in neighboring countries due to terrorism have been repatriated over the past seven years, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum revealed. Following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, Zulum announced the President's approval for the immediate launch of the Federal College of Education in Gwoza and discussions on revitalizing key agricultural projects to bolster food security and education in Borno State.

Strides in Education and Agriculture

Highlighting a significant stride in education, Governor Zulum disclosed President Tinubu's approval for the Federal College of Education in Gwoza to commence operations. This move is part of a broader initiative that saw the establishment of several federal, state, and private universities during the previous administration. However, due to financial constraints and staffing challenges, many of these institutions faced delays. Zulum's advocacy has ensured that Gwoza's college will benefit from a focused kickoff, marking a win for educational development in Borno.

Revitalizing Agriculture for Food Security

In addition to educational advancements, Zulum and President Tinubu discussed the rejuvenation of the South Chad and Yauri Irrigation Projects. These schemes have the potential to significantly increase agricultural output, addressing food security challenges not just in Borno, but across Nigeria. The Governor emphasized the importance of establishing a robust security presence in the Lake Chad Basin to facilitate safe access to these agricultural lands, highlighting the administration's commitment to leveraging agriculture for economic development and stability in the region.

Commitment to Repatriation and Stability

The Governor also outlined plans to continue the repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Chad, Niger, and Cameroon. This initiative, which had been temporarily halted due to elections and seasonal challenges, is set to resume with renewed vigor, underlining the administration's dedication to ensuring the safe return of all displaced individuals. The repatriation efforts, coupled with the educational and agricultural projects, underscore a comprehensive approach to fostering stability, security, and development in Borno State.

The initiatives discussed by Governor Zulum with President Tinubu reflect a significant commitment to addressing the immediate needs and long-term development goals of Borno State. By focusing on education, agriculture, and the repatriation of displaced individuals, the administration aims to lay a solid foundation for sustainable development and peace in the region. These efforts are a testament to the resilience of the Nigerian spirit and the government's dedication to rebuilding and empowering communities affected by years of conflict.