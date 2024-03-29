Here is the article content with the references hyperlinked according to the rules:

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Rumana Ali revealed plans to recruit 10,000 new primary school teachers by June this year. This announcement was made during her visit to Comilla Victoria Government College, a centre for the third phase of the primary teacher recruitment examination in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions. With the exams already underway, the initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing educational standards across the country.

Phase Three: A Leap Towards Educational Reform

The recruitment of primary school teachers has been structured in phases, with the third phase focusing on the Dhaka and Chattogram divisions. The written exams for assistant teacher positions started at 10 am and concluded at 11 am, witnessing a substantial turnout. A total of 32,199 candidates, including 14,767 women and 17,432 men, participated in the exams in Cumilla. This phase underscores the government's commitment to improving education by ensuring a robust selection process for new teachers.

Transparency and Equal Opportunities

The recruitment process has been highlighted for its transparency and the provision of equal opportunities for all candidates. State Minister Rumana Ali emphasized the government's dedication to a fair and transparent selection process, aiming to bolster the educational framework with qualified and dedicated educators. This approach not only ensures the best candidates are chosen but also promotes gender equality in the educational sector.

Implications for Bangladesh's Educational Landscape

The recruitment of 10,000 primary school teachers by June 2024 represents a monumental effort to address teacher shortages and improve the quality of education in Bangladesh. By focusing on transparency and equal opportunities, the initiative is set to have a long-lasting impact on the educational landscape, potentially leading to significant improvements in literacy rates and educational outcomes. The commitment to educational reform demonstrated by this large-scale recruitment process signals a positive direction for the future of education in Bangladesh.