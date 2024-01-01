Zimbabwe’s Tourism Sector Records Significant Growth Amid Economic Challenges

Zimbabwe’s tourism industry has registered a significant surge, with over one million tourists recorded between January and September 2023, marking a 52% growth compared to the same period in 2022. Data provided by the Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe and reported by The Herald, a local media outlet, indicates a recovery and potential growth phase for the sector.

Key Drivers of Growth

Tourist arrivals in the third quarter of 2023 increased by 41.9% compared to the same period in 2022. This growth has been attributed to improved accessibility, intensified marketing efforts, and a surge in international interest. Simultaneously, a 24% increase in tourism receipts was observed. The Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, working closely with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, initiated the Festive Season Domestic Campaign to stimulate locals to visit tourist hotspots.

Future Prospects and Strategies

The National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy envisions Zimbabwe as a prime international tourist destination with a US$5 billion tourism economy by 2030. Optimism prevails among tourism operators, especially with the forthcoming United Nations Economic Commission for African Ministers of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development Conference in Victoria Falls. Over US$139.3 million was invested in facilities, with key conferences lined up for 2024, setting a positive outlook for the coming year.

Impact on Domestic Economy and Employment

Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Tongai Mnangagwa, underscored the role of domestic tourism in economic growth and prosperity. Domestic tourists’ expenditure on various goods and services directly contributes to the local economy and generates revenue for businesses. The growth of domestic tourism would propel the attainment of Vision 2030 and create job opportunities. The goal is for tourism to become Zimbabwe’s second-largest revenue earner, achieving a US$5 billion tourism economy.

While President Emmerson Mnangagwa expresses hopefulness about Zimbabwe’s economy in 2023, due to an increase in tourist arrivals and the discovery of oil and gas in Muzarabani, economists project a growth rate of 3.5%, lower than the previous year’s estimate of 5.5%. However, the significant growth in the tourism sector stands as a beacon of hope amidst concerns of a looming famine due to El Nino and potential impacts on the agro-based economy.