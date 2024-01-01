en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Zimbabwe’s Tourism Sector Records Significant Growth Amid Economic Challenges

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:49 pm EST
Zimbabwe’s Tourism Sector Records Significant Growth Amid Economic Challenges

Zimbabwe’s tourism industry has registered a significant surge, with over one million tourists recorded between January and September 2023, marking a 52% growth compared to the same period in 2022. Data provided by the Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe and reported by The Herald, a local media outlet, indicates a recovery and potential growth phase for the sector.

Key Drivers of Growth

Tourist arrivals in the third quarter of 2023 increased by 41.9% compared to the same period in 2022. This growth has been attributed to improved accessibility, intensified marketing efforts, and a surge in international interest. Simultaneously, a 24% increase in tourism receipts was observed. The Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, working closely with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, initiated the Festive Season Domestic Campaign to stimulate locals to visit tourist hotspots.

Future Prospects and Strategies

The National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy envisions Zimbabwe as a prime international tourist destination with a US$5 billion tourism economy by 2030. Optimism prevails among tourism operators, especially with the forthcoming United Nations Economic Commission for African Ministers of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development Conference in Victoria Falls. Over US$139.3 million was invested in facilities, with key conferences lined up for 2024, setting a positive outlook for the coming year.

Impact on Domestic Economy and Employment

Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Tongai Mnangagwa, underscored the role of domestic tourism in economic growth and prosperity. Domestic tourists’ expenditure on various goods and services directly contributes to the local economy and generates revenue for businesses. The growth of domestic tourism would propel the attainment of Vision 2030 and create job opportunities. The goal is for tourism to become Zimbabwe’s second-largest revenue earner, achieving a US$5 billion tourism economy.

While President Emmerson Mnangagwa expresses hopefulness about Zimbabwe’s economy in 2023, due to an increase in tourist arrivals and the discovery of oil and gas in Muzarabani, economists project a growth rate of 3.5%, lower than the previous year’s estimate of 5.5%. However, the significant growth in the tourism sector stands as a beacon of hope amidst concerns of a looming famine due to El Nino and potential impacts on the agro-based economy.

0
Economy Travel & Tourism Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sydney Motorists to Reap Benefits from Government's Cost of Living Relief Plan

By Geeta Pillai

Zambian Kwacha: World's Worst-Performing Currency Amidst UPND's Policies

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda's Alex Brandon Challenges Wealth Perception in Opposition Leadership

By Israel Ojoko

South Korean President Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery Amid Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Kogi State's Governor-Elect Ahmed Ododo Foresees Redemption in 2024 ...
@Economy · 32 mins
Kogi State's Governor-Elect Ahmed Ododo Foresees Redemption in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Governor Ademola Adeleke’s Transformative Economic Strategy for Osun State

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Governor Ademola Adeleke's Transformative Economic Strategy for Osun State
Bitcoin Eyes Surge Amid Government VAT Collection Crisis

By Wojciech Zylm

Bitcoin Eyes Surge Amid Government VAT Collection Crisis
Anticipating Economic Trends: Central Banks to Reduce Interest Rates in 2024 Amid High Global Inflation

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Anticipating Economic Trends: Central Banks to Reduce Interest Rates in 2024 Amid High Global Inflation
Maldives Embarks on Economic Diversification with New State-Owned Enterprise

By BNN Correspondents

Maldives Embarks on Economic Diversification with New State-Owned Enterprise
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress Launches Bharat Nyaya Yatra: A Strategic Move Ahead of 2024 Elections
48 seconds
Congress Launches Bharat Nyaya Yatra: A Strategic Move Ahead of 2024 Elections
The Rise of Collective Action Amid Political Turmoil
2 mins
The Rise of Collective Action Amid Political Turmoil
Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
2 mins
Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
Love in the Time of Repression: A Poet's Prison Wedding Amidst Russian Crackdown
3 mins
Love in the Time of Repression: A Poet's Prison Wedding Amidst Russian Crackdown
Bjorn Lomborg Advocates for Effective Altruism in the New Year
3 mins
Bjorn Lomborg Advocates for Effective Altruism in the New Year
Zambian Kwacha: World's Worst-Performing Currency Amidst UPND's Policies
4 mins
Zambian Kwacha: World's Worst-Performing Currency Amidst UPND's Policies
Controversy Surrounds New Member Induction in Puntland Parliament
5 mins
Controversy Surrounds New Member Induction in Puntland Parliament
William (Bill) Michael Burles: A Life Lived Beyond Limitations
7 mins
William (Bill) Michael Burles: A Life Lived Beyond Limitations
Italy Mourns the Death of Its Oldest Man, Tripoli Giannini, at 111
8 mins
Italy Mourns the Death of Its Oldest Man, Tripoli Giannini, at 111
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
14 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
21 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
29 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
59 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
1 hour
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2 hours
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
3 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app