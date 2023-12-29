en English
Business

Zimbabwe’s Telecoms Sector Grapples with Foreign Currency Shortages: Potraz Reports

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:32 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:51 am EST
Zimbabwe’s Telecoms Sector Grapples with Foreign Currency Shortages: Potraz Reports

In light of recent revelations by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), the nation’s telecoms firms are grappling with substantial obstacles primarily stemming from foreign currency shortages.

These shortages are hindering the sector’s capability to amplify and modernize their networks, disproportionately affecting service delivery in rural areas and, in effect, isolating swathes of the populace from worldwide communication infrastructures.

Unfolding Challenges and Impact

Gift Machengete, Potraz’s director-general, underlined in a 2023 sector performance report that the telecom industry’s capital-intensive attribute necessitates considerable foreign currency investment for network enhancements.

However, the persisting shortage of foreign currency is proving to be a substantial hurdle. Additionally, telecom operators are wrestling with low disposable incomes in Zimbabwe, which markedly impacts service affordability and uptake.

Adding to the woes, frequent power failures are escalating operational costs, thus jeopardizing the sector’s potential for growth and sustainability. The economic landscape of Zimbabwe is marked by hyperinflation, a depreciating local currency, and burgeoning costs, which the telecom companies are attempting to navigate.

Increasing Tariffs and Public Outcry

To mitigate the economic strains, telecom companies have been granted permission to augment tariffs. However, this move has sparked public backlash.

The operators maintain that the hikes are indispensable to offset climbing costs and to procure imported equipment, given their operations’ heavy dependency on foreign currency.

Despite witnessing a surge in nominal revenues, the companies are not seeing any improvement in real-term profits due to the harsh economic climate. Consequently, the viability of the sector is under significant threat.

Potraz’s Proposed Solution

Potraz has proposed a novel pricing model to the government that involves pricing in both the local currency and the US dollar. The aim of this proposal is to ensure price stability in the telecoms market, a move that could potentially alleviate some of the sector’s prevailing challenges.

This report is a testament to the independent reporting of NewsDay Zimbabwe, which prides itself on its autonomy from political affiliations or external influence.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

