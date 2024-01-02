en English
Agriculture

Zimbabwe’s Path to Prosperity: A New Year of Economic Growth and Collaboration

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
Zimbabwe's Path to Prosperity: A New Year of Economic Growth and Collaboration

As Zimbabwe ushers in a new year, its citizens are contemplating progress made and the efforts required to enhance their communities and lives. President Mnangagwa’s New Year message highlighted the importance of hard work and collaboration to achieve both national and personal prosperity. A key initiative underlined was the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, transforming smallholder farmers into more prosperous households through innovative farming techniques, government support, and extension services.

Agricultural Transformation and Economic Growth

The success of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme underscores the significance of individual effort in achieving prosperity. Lessons have been learned from past crop losses, leading to the adaptation of planting strategies for greater resilience. Zimbabwe’s economic growth is primarily driven by agriculture and mining, with an increasing focus on value addition and efficient production.

In agriculture, maximizing output from smaller, more productive plots is becoming vital. In mining, policies are encouraging beneficiation to increase mineral value. The upcoming Manhize steelworks project exemplifies the push for value generation from local resources.

Manufacturing Sector and Free Trade

The manufacturing sector, while growing, is advised to shift towards export-oriented models, particularly with the emergence of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area. This advice aligns with Zimbabwe’s overarching aim to become an upper middle-income economy within six years, a goal that requires its citizens to elevate their economic status through diligence and innovation.

Energy and Infrastructure Development

Simultaneously, Zimbabwe is looking forward to a 17.4 percent surge in electricity production this year, following the expected full incorporation of Hwange Thermal Power Station units 7 and 8, and a projected 142 percent increase in electricity generation by independent power producers. The country aims to reduce expensive imports and load shedding that negatively affected businesses and households in 2023. The government also plans to increase overall electricity supply and construct electricity transmission lines across the country to cease all electricity imports by 2025.

Investment Opportunities and Economic Growth

The province of Matabeleland South in Zimbabwe aims to grow its economy by securing investment in key sectors such as mining, agriculture, tourism, and hospitality. The province is home to a large diaspora community, particularly in South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia, which presents an opportunity for investment and remittances. The province is also endowed with a wide range of natural resources and livestock, offering opportunities in the energy, agricultural, and tourism sectors.

As Zimbabweans reflect on their progress and the path ahead, there is a collective hope for sustained economic growth and prosperity in the coming years, with a focus on individual effort, innovation, and collaboration.

Agriculture Economy Zimbabwe
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

