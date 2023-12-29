Zimbabwe’s Food Inflation Soars in December, Outlook for 2024 Bleak

December in Zimbabwe was marked by a significant escalation in food inflation, registering an alarming 21% increase from the previous month. The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) stated that the skyrocketing prices of basic commodities substantially impacted the cost of living for Zimbabweans, adding to the economic struggles the country has been grappling with.

The Rising Cost of Living

The monthly inflation rate for December climbed to 4.7%, marking a slight rise from November’s 4.5% rate. Year-on-year inflation for December also surged to 26.5%, up from 21.6% in the previous month. Consequently, the minimum cost of a basic needs basket per individual soared to ZWL$106,696.52, a significant 21.6% increase from the November figure of ZWL$87,756.38. The Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL), which encompasses essential non-food items, reached ZWL$140,252.59 in December, a substantial hike from ZWL$115,090 in November.

Factors Driving Inflation

Non-alcoholic beverages and housing-related expenses, such as water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, were the primary contributors to the change in the monthly inflation rate. However, the persistent volatility in food prices and the devaluation of Zimbabwe’s local currency against foreign currencies have exacerbated the problem.

A Look into 2024

Economist Prosper Chitambara has warned that the country’s economic situation could worsen in 2024 due to these continually volatile conditions. Zimbabwe’s multifaceted crisis, characterized by hyperinflation, unemployment, and a strained financial system, makes the outlook for 2024 bleak.