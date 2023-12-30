en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Zimbabwe’s Economic Landscape: A Year of Transformation and Challenge

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:58 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:08 am EST
Zimbabwe’s Economic Landscape: A Year of Transformation and Challenge

In a series of significant economic and policy developments, Zimbabwe saw a year of palpable transformation in 2023. At the centre of these changes was the introduction of the ‘sin tax’ on sugar, a levy of US$0.02 per gramme, targeted at curbing the consumption of high-sugar content drinks and combatting non-communicable diseases. Despite the public pushback, Treasury Chief Mthuli Ncube stood firm on the tax, aligning Zimbabwe with similar measures adopted by other Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries.

Shifts in Wealth and Securities

The government responded to the public outcry against the proposed wealth tax threshold of US$100,000 by raising it to properties valued over US$250,000. A significant issue faced by the Securities Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe was the ZWL$13 billion in unclaimed shares, a consequence of inadequate customer identification procedures. In response, Parliament was allotted an additional ZWL$225 billion funding, a move that raised eyebrows as lawmakers demanded luxury vehicles and hotel accommodations for their spouses.

(Read Also: Zimbabwe’s Economic and Corporate Landscape: A Year of Significant Changes)

Economic Projections and Policy Adjustments

Despite the internal turmoil, the Zimbabwean economy is on track to grow by 5.5% in 2023, primarily driven by agriculture. However, potential El Niño effects and a global economic downturn are forecasted to slow the growth to 3.5% in 2024. This downturn was reflected in the 2024 national budget, revealing a significant gap between the requested funds (ZWL$110 trillion) and available resources (ZWL$58.2 trillion).

(Read Also: Zimbabwe’s Economic Landscape: A Recap of 2023)

Corporate Landscape and Leadership Changes

New Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) rules have been implemented, requiring multinationals to pay a minimum 15% corporate income tax. Attracted by lower trading costs and tax benefits, five companies delisted from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange to join the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange. The sovereign wealth fund, the Mutapa Investment Fund, made waves with the acquisition of 20 companies, with John Mangudya poised to become its inaugural CEO. A carousel of leadership changes in major firms saw six CEOs stepping down, often succeeded by internal appointments.

Read More

0
Business Economy Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rice Prices in Nigeria Continue to Soar Despite Policy Changes

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Heinie Werth Appointed CEO of SanlamAllianz JV in a Strategic Move

By Quadri Adejumo

2023 Housing Market Experiences Slowdown: Implications and Outlook

By Saboor Bayat

Winnipeg Battles Cold Weather and Healthcare Crisis: A Report from the Winnipeg Free Press

By Waqas Arain

BSP Extends Moratorium on New EMIs, Opens Pathway for Exemptions ...
@Business · 19 mins
BSP Extends Moratorium on New EMIs, Opens Pathway for Exemptions ...
heart comment 0
Wall Street Stocks ‘Take a Breather’ Near All-Time Highs as 2023 Closes

By BNN Correspondents

Wall Street Stocks 'Take a Breather' Near All-Time Highs as 2023 Closes
Alkem Laboratories Sells St. Louis Plant to New Mill Capital Holdings

By BNN Correspondents

Alkem Laboratories Sells St. Louis Plant to New Mill Capital Holdings
Google Settles Major Privacy Lawsuit Over Incognito Mode

By Dil Bar Irshad

Google Settles Major Privacy Lawsuit Over Incognito Mode
Red Sea Crisis Spurs Surge in Charter Rates Benefiting Shipping Companies

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Red Sea Crisis Spurs Surge in Charter Rates Benefiting Shipping Companies
Latest Headlines
World News
Rural America's Silent Crisis: Gun Violence and the Lack of Trauma Care
59 seconds
Rural America's Silent Crisis: Gun Violence and the Lack of Trauma Care
We've Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact
4 mins
We've Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact
Brooklyn Nets Experience Disappointing Defeat Against Washington Wizards
5 mins
Brooklyn Nets Experience Disappointing Defeat Against Washington Wizards
The Stark Contrast: Life in the West versus Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
7 mins
The Stark Contrast: Life in the West versus Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
Nollywood's IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and the Super Eagles
8 mins
Nollywood's IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and the Super Eagles
South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence
8 mins
South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence
Knicks' Late Rally Fails to Secure Win Against Magic
9 mins
Knicks' Late Rally Fails to Secure Win Against Magic
Biden Administration Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Arms Sale to Israel
15 mins
Biden Administration Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Arms Sale to Israel
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment
16 mins
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
52 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
4 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app