Zimbabwe’s Economic Landscape: A Year of Transformation and Challenge

In a series of significant economic and policy developments, Zimbabwe saw a year of palpable transformation in 2023. At the centre of these changes was the introduction of the ‘sin tax’ on sugar, a levy of US$0.02 per gramme, targeted at curbing the consumption of high-sugar content drinks and combatting non-communicable diseases. Despite the public pushback, Treasury Chief Mthuli Ncube stood firm on the tax, aligning Zimbabwe with similar measures adopted by other Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries.

Shifts in Wealth and Securities

The government responded to the public outcry against the proposed wealth tax threshold of US$100,000 by raising it to properties valued over US$250,000. A significant issue faced by the Securities Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe was the ZWL$13 billion in unclaimed shares, a consequence of inadequate customer identification procedures. In response, Parliament was allotted an additional ZWL$225 billion funding, a move that raised eyebrows as lawmakers demanded luxury vehicles and hotel accommodations for their spouses.

Economic Projections and Policy Adjustments

Despite the internal turmoil, the Zimbabwean economy is on track to grow by 5.5% in 2023, primarily driven by agriculture. However, potential El Niño effects and a global economic downturn are forecasted to slow the growth to 3.5% in 2024. This downturn was reflected in the 2024 national budget, revealing a significant gap between the requested funds (ZWL$110 trillion) and available resources (ZWL$58.2 trillion).

Corporate Landscape and Leadership Changes

New Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) rules have been implemented, requiring multinationals to pay a minimum 15% corporate income tax. Attracted by lower trading costs and tax benefits, five companies delisted from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange to join the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange. The sovereign wealth fund, the Mutapa Investment Fund, made waves with the acquisition of 20 companies, with John Mangudya poised to become its inaugural CEO. A carousel of leadership changes in major firms saw six CEOs stepping down, often succeeded by internal appointments.

