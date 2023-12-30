en English
Business

Zimbabwe’s Economic and Corporate Landscape: A Year of Significant Changes

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 29, 2023 at 10:52 pm EST
Zimbabwe’s Economic and Corporate Landscape: A Year of Significant Changes

In a year defined by change, Zimbabwe’s economic and corporate landscape witnessed significant shifts in 2023. A new ‘sin tax’ was introduced, targeting sugar-laden beverages, and a wealth tax amendment sparked public debate, while the economy grew stronger amidst corporate turnovers and policy adjustments.

Policy Adjustments: Sugar and Wealth Tax

Treasury Chief Mthuli Ncube introduced a ‘sin tax’ on sugar-containing beverages at a rate of US$0.02 per gram, excluding water, effective from January 1. This tax, implemented to mitigate the health risks associated with high sugar consumption, aligns with similar measures in other Sadc countries. A wealth tax, initially set for property owners of houses worth over US$100,000, faced significant backlash, leading to an amendment raising the threshold to properties over US$250,000.

Corporate Landscape: Unclaimed Shares and CEO Departures

The Securities Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe is grappling with ZWL$13 billion in unclaimed shares, highlighting the need for proper customer identification. The corporate sector underwent significant transformations, with high-profile CEO exits from CBZ Holdings, Turnall, PPC, First Capital Bank, FBC Holdings, and Edgars.

Economic Outlook: Growth Amidst Challenges

Despite these challenges, the economy is projected to grow by 5.5% this year, primarily due to robust agricultural output. However, growth is expected to decelerate to 3.5% next year due to anticipated El Niño effects and a global economic downturn. Ministries and agencies have proposed an ambitious ZWL$110 trillion in the 2024 national budget, far exceeding the available ZWL$58.2 trillion.

At the same time, a new global tax rule, GloBE, will require multinationals to pay at least a 15% corporate income tax from January 1. Meanwhile, five companies delisted from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and joined the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, attracted by lower trading costs and tax incentives.

The establishment of the Mutapa Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund led by John Mangudya with Chipo Mutasa as board chair, marked a significant milestone. The fund acquired 20 companies, indicating a strong move towards consolidating the country’s wealth.

As Zimbabwe navigates these changes, the resilience and tenacity of its economic and corporate players will continue to shape its journey towards a prosperous future.

Business Economy Zimbabwe
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

